NY sugar, coffee and cocoa fall in early business
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 6 years ago

NY sugar, coffee and cocoa fall in early business

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar, arabica coffee and cocoa futures slipped Wednesday on light investor sales as market players groped for direction.

7:31 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 24.29 -0.01 0.0% 24.11 24.43 8,529 Sugar JUL 23.41 -0.07 -0.3% 23.25 23.61 4,901 Cocoa MAY 2,351 -5 -0.2% 2,324 2,353 1,316 Cocoa JUL 2,377 -5 -0.2% 2,350 2,377 655 Coffee MAY 187.05 -0.3 -0.2% 185.25 187.85 1,385 Coffee JUL 189.70 -0.15 -0.1% 187.80 190.25 808 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 17,517 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 2,286 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 2,506 24,502 19,769

* Raw sugar futures for May fell 0.01 cent to 24.29 cents a lb in volume of 8,529 lots, trading in a range of 24.11 to 24.43. July fell 0.07 cent to 23.41 cents a lb.

* Cocoa futures for May fell $5 to $2,351 a tonne in volume of 1,316 lots, trading in a range of $2,324 to $2,353. July fell $5 to $2,377 a tonne.

* Arabica coffee futures for May fell 0.30 cent to $1.8705 a lb in volume of 1,385 lots, trading in a range of $1.8525 to $1.8785. July fell 0.15 cent to $1.8970 a lb.

MARKET NEWS

* Thomson Reuters analyst Wang Tao’s outlook for New York soft commodities: raw sugar to fall to support at 22.16 cents/lb, arabica coffee could have bottomed at strong support of $1.709 to $1.718/lb, and cocoa is expected to rise to a range of $2,616-$2,693/tonne over the next three months.

* For more details in the daily softs market report, please click on:

FUNDAMENTALS

* Analyst F.O. Licht said Brazil’s cane crop will stage only a moderate recovery in 2012/13 as fields in the center-south claw back from their first decline in a decade.

* Flowers and pods on cocoa trees in some of Ivory Coast’s main growing areas are drying up and dying after two weeks without rain.

* Vietnam’s coffee exports in March are estimated to rise by a quarter from a year ago, while its shipments in the first six months of the 2011/12 crop year eased 4.6 percent to 13 million bags.

ECONOMY

* U.S. February durable goods orders at 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) are seen up 3.0 percent after January’s 3.7 percent drop.

MARKETS

* European shares fell while core government bonds steadied, the yen and euro firmed against the dollar and investors trimmed positions before the end of the quarter.

* Gold prices extended the previous day’s retreat from two-week highs as the benefit from expectations for further U.S. monetary easing faded.

* Crude continued Tuesday’s fall on the possibility of a release of U.S. and European strategic oil reserves. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)

