#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 2, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 6 years ago

NY sugar and coffee weaker, cocoa climbs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures
declined Monday on investor sales at the start of business for
the second quarter while cocoa was quietly firmer.	
    For news on other financial markets, please click on:   	
      ] 	
	
 7:49 AM        LAST    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
               TRADE   CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     24.58  -0.13   -0.5%    24.51   24.69    3,343
 Sugar JUL     23.68  -0.14   -0.6%    23.62   23.80    2,289
 Cocoa MAY     2,237     18    0.8%    2,223   2,243    4,403
 Cocoa JUL     2,267     21    0.9%    2,246   2,267    3,507
 Coffee MAY   180.45     -2   -1.1%   180.45  182.50    1,557
 Coffee JUL   183.05  -1.95   -1.1%   183.05  185.00      979
                                                             
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR        7,002   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA        8,615    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE       3,091    24,502    19,769
                                                             
 * Raw sugar futures for May        fell 0.13 cent to 24.58
 cents a lb in volume of 3,343 lots, trading in a range of
 24.51 to 24.69. July        fell 0.14 cent to 23.68 cents a
 lb.
 * Cocoa futures for May        rose $18 to $2,237 a tonne in
 volume of 4,403 lots, trading in a range of $2,223 to
 $2,243. July        rose $21 to $2,267 a tonne.
 * Arabica coffee futures for May        fell 2.00 cents to
 $1.8045 a lb in volume of 1,557 lots, trading in a range of
 $1.8045 to $1.8250. July        fell 1.95 cents to $1.8305 a
 lb.
    	
    MARKET NEWS 	
    * Thomson Reuters analyst Wang Tao's outlook for New York
soft commodities: raw seen revisiting the March 28 low of 24.11
cents/lb, arabica coffee is neutral in a range of
$1.773-$1.9105/lb, and cocoa faces support at $2,220/tonne.
 	
    * For more details in the daily softs market report, please
click on: 	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS   	
    * The Trading Corp. Of Bangladesh will import 25,000 tonnes
of sugar from ED&F Man, the lowest bidder in a tender issued
late February, at $645.56 per tonne C&F.  	
    * ARcher Consulting cut its forecast for Brazil's 2012/13
center south cane crop to 512 million tonnes, from 521 million,
and trimmed its sugar output to 32.47 million tonnes from 32.56
million it predicted in March. 	
    * Coffee differentials are likely to stay firm this week as
farmers and exporters turn cautious following gyrations in
London futures. 	
    	
    ECONOMY	
    * U.S. February construction spending. 10 a.m. EDT (1400
GMT) 	
    * Institute for Supply Management's March manufacturing
index. 10 a.m. EDT   	
         	
    MARKETS 	
    * World stocks were underpinned by surprisingly strong
manufacturing data in China. 	
    * Crude oil slipped as economic contraction in Europe offset
upbeat Chinese manufacturing numbers and supply concerns. 	
    * Gold slipped on lower oil buy a weaker dollar limited
losses. 	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)

