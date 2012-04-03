FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar, coffee and cocoa quietly easier
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 3, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 6 years ago

NY sugar, coffee and cocoa quietly easier

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Raw sugar, arabica coffee and cocoa
futures fell Tuesday on light investor sales in early business. 	
    For news on other financial markets, please click on:   	
      ] 	
    	
 7:32 AM        LAST    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
               TRADE   CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     24.50  -0.08   -0.3%    24.45   24.61    3,292
 Sugar JUL     23.68   -0.1   -0.4%    23.62   23.78    1,790
 Cocoa MAY     2,166    -21   -1.0%    2,166   2,188    2,511
 Cocoa JUL     2,192    -23   -1.0%    2,192   2,215    2,111
 Coffee MAY   184.80   -1.4   -0.8%   184.20  185.90    3,102
 Coffee JUL   187.40  -1.45   -0.8%   186.85  188.40    1,873
                                                             
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR        6,538   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA        5,388    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE       5,488    24,502    19,769
                                                             
 * Raw sugar futures for May        fell 0.08 cent to 24.50
 cents a lb in volume of 3,292 lots, trading in a range of
 24.45 to 24.61. July        fell 0.10 cent to 23.68 cents a
 lb.
 * Cocoa futures for May        fell $21 to $2,166 a tonne in
 volume of 2,511 lots, trading in a range of $2,166 to
 $2,188. July        fell $23 to $2,192 a tonne.
 * Arabica coffee futures for May        fell 1.40 cents to
 $1.8480 a lb in volume of 3,102 lots, trading in a range of
 $1.8420 to $1.8590. July        fell 1.45 cents to $1.8740 a
 lb.
 	
    MARKET NEWS 	
    * For more details in the daily softs market report, please
click on: 	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS   	
    * Thai white sugar premiums tumbled to their lowest in 2-1/2
years due to supplies from rival India. 	
    * Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached
around 1,039,000 tonnes by March 31, against 1,038,928 tonnes in
the same period last season. 	
    * Coffee exports from No. 2 producer Vietnam are expected to
fall 7.2 percent this year because of lower supplies, the
Agriculture Ministry said. 	
    	
    ECONOMY	
    * U.S. February factory orders. 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) 	
    * Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes from its
March 13 meeting. 2 p.m. EDT 	
             	
    MARKETS 	
    * World stocks rose on the back of solid manufacturing data
in China and the United States. 	
    * Crude oil declined on a drop in gasoline demand for
January, marking the lowest for that month since 2001. 	
    * Gold held steady ahead of the release of FOMC minutes.
 	
	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by bu)

