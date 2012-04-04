FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar, coffee and cocoa slide on fund sales
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 4, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 6 years

NY sugar, coffee and cocoa slide on fund sales

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - (Reuters is considering ending its daily
metals/softs pre-opening report on Monday April 16 and is
soliciting feedback from subscribers. Please send comments and
feedback about the move to Josephine Mason at
josephine.mason@thomsonreuters.com)	
	
    Raw sugar, arabica coffee and cocoa futures declined
Wednesday to extend losses from the fund liquidation of the
previous session. 	
    For news on other financial markets, please click on:   	
      ] 	
	
 7:26 AM        LAST    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
               TRADE   CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     24.16  -0.09   -0.4%    24.15   24.31    5,298
 Sugar JUL     23.36   -0.1   -0.4%    23.35   23.49    3,699
 Cocoa MAY     2,086    -57   -2.7%    2,083   2,139    3,299
 Cocoa JUL     2,113    -56   -2.6%    2,111   2,165    3,134
 Coffee MAY   181.10  -4.25   -2.3%   180.50  184.00    2,105
 Coffee JUL   183.85   -4.2   -2.2%   183.20  186.75    1,264
                                                             
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       12,303   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA        9,095    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE       3,612    24,502    19,769
                                                             
 * Raw sugar futures for May        fell 0.09 cent to 24.16
 cents a lb on volume of 5,298 lots, trading in a range of
 24.15 to 24.31. July        fell 0.10 cent to 23.36 cents a
 lb.
 * Cocoa futures for May        fell $57 to $2,086 a tonne on
 volume of 3,299 lots, trading in a range of $2,083 to
 $2,139. July        fell $56 to $2,113 a tonne.
 * Arabica coffee futures for May        fell 4.25 cents to
 $1.8110 a lb in volume of 2,105 lots, trading in a range of
 $1.8050 to $1.8400. July        fell 4.20 cents to $1.8385 a
 lb.
    	
    MARKET NEWS 	
    * Thomson Reuters analyst Wang Tao's outlook for New York
soft commodities: raw sugar to drop to 23.65 cents/lb, arabica
coffee to fall to $1.827/lb (basis July), and cocoa to sink to
$2,116/tonne (basis July). 	
    * For more details in the daily softs market report, please
click on: 	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS   	
    * The small and often secretive cocoa industry is losing one
of its most influential figures, Johannes Kilian, whose
market-moving reports will come to a halt this month.
 	
    * Japan's Mitsubishi Corp said it bought a 20 percent stake
in Ipanema Coffees, one of Brazil's top coffee farms, which
covers an area the size of New York city's Manhattan Island. 
 	
    * The Mexican government was closely watching domestic sugar
prices and could allow sugar imports if prices do not fall
closer to world levels. 	
    	
    ECONOMY	
    * U.S. March non-manufacturing index issued by Institute for
Supply Management. 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) 	
                 	
    MARKETS 	
    * World stocks and the euro fell after Federal Open Market
Committee minutes released Tuesday dimmed hopes of fresh
asset-buying, and a weak Spanish bond sale put the euro debt
crisis back in the limelight. 	
    * Crude oil declined as the FOMC minutes dashed hopes of
further economic stimulus. Industry data showing a
larger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude inventories also
weighed. 	
    * Gold fell, likewise on the FOMC minutes, and in the face
of a firmer dollar. 	
	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)

