#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 9, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 6 years

RPT-NY sugar and cocoa mixed, coffee off in post-holiday trade

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds avisory)	
(Reuters is considering ending its daily metals/softs
pre-opening report on Monday April 16 and is soliciting feedback
from subscribers. Please send comments and feedback about the
move to Josephine Mason at josephine.mason@thomsonreuters.com)	
    	
    April 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar and cocoa futures were mixed
while arabica coffee fell Monday in quiet dealings, especially
with their counterpart markets in London still closed for
Easter.  	
    New York soft commodity markets were closed on Friday.	
    For news on other financial markets, please click on:   	
      ] 7:46 AM        LAST    NET 
   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT	
              TRADE   CHNG    CHNG                       VOL	
Sugar MAY     24.55  -0.03   -0.1%    24.51   24.63    1,186	
Sugar JUL     23.71   0.01    0.0%    23.68   23.77    1,680	
Cocoa MAY     2,085      0    0.0%    2,085   2,097      235	
Cocoa JUL     2,103     -5   -0.2%    2,103   2,114      274	
Coffee MAY   183.25   0.25    0.1%   181.60  183.60      220	
Coffee JUL   185.70    0.2    0.1%   184.10  185.95       99	
	
TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          	
               CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG	
ICE SUGAR        3,966   113,650    88,516	
ICE COCOA          604    23,774    19,013	
ICE COFFEE         567    24,502    19,769	
	
    * Raw sugar futures for May fell 0.03 cent to 24.55
cents a lb in volume of 1,186 lots, trading in a range of 24.51
to 24.63. July rose 0.01 cent to 23.71 cents a lb.	
    * Cocoa futures for May were unchanged at $2,085 a
tonne in volume of 235 lots, trading in a range of $2,085 to
$2,097. July fell $5 to $2,103 a tonne.	
    * Arabica coffee futures for May rose 0.25 cent to
$1.8325 a lb in volume of 220 lots, trading in a range of
$1.8160 to $1.8360. July rose 0.20 cent to $1.8570 a lb.	
	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Thomson Reuters analyst Wang Tao's outlook for New York
soft commodities: raw sugar will be neutral and
range-bound, arabica coffee has a bearish target of
$1.787/lb and cocoa has a bearish target of $2,003/tonne.
 	
    * For more details in the daily softs market report, please
click on: 	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS   	
    * Indonesia has bought 155,000 tonnes of raw sugar from
Thailand as the country faces a shortage of the sweetener and
domestic sugar prices approached their highest in over a year.
 	
    * Price differentials in the European cash cocoa market
eased this week as rains in top producer Ivory Coast improved
its mid-crop outlook. 	
    	
    ECONOMY	
    * Chinese March CPI rose 0.2 percent, compared to
expectations for no change and February's 0.1 percent fall.	
                 	
    MARKETS 	
    *  Asian shares fell after Friday's slower U.S. jobs growth
figures raised concerns about the strength of U.S. growth.
 	
    * Brent crude futures slipped $1 on Monday after Iran agreed
to resume talks on its nuclear program, easing fears of a supply
disruption in the Middle East. 	
    * Gold rose after Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs data,
while a rise in Chinese March consumer prices bolstered demand
for an inflation hedge overnight. 	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)

