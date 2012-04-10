FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar holds steady, coffee gains, cocoa eases
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 10, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 6 years ago

NY sugar holds steady, coffee gains, cocoa eases

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - (Reuters is considering ending its
daily metals/softs pre-opening report on Monday April 16 and is
soliciting feedback from subscribers. Please send comments and
feedback about the move to Josephine Mason at
josephine.mason@thomsonreuters.com)	
	
Raw sugar futures held steady, arabica coffee climbed and cocoa
futures weakened in early business. 	
    For news on other financial markets, please click on:   	
      ] 7:46 AM  	
    	
 7:39 AM        LAST    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
               TRADE   CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     24.44   0.01    0.0%    24.41   24.58    6,733
 Sugar JUL     23.61      0    0.0%    23.55   23.75    7,996
 Cocoa MAY     2,094    -14   -0.7%    2,087   2,127    2,415
 Cocoa JUL     2,106    -12   -0.6%    2,098   2,133    2,120
 Coffee MAY   179.75    1.7    1.0%   178.50  180.70    1,706
 Coffee JUL   182.20   1.65    0.9%   181.00  183.15    1,345
                                                             
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       18,316   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA        4,960    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE       3,543    24,502    19,769
                                                             
 * Raw sugar futures for May        rose 0.01 cent to 24.44
 cents a lb in volume of 6,733 lots, trading in a range of
 24.41 to 24.58. July        was unchanged at 23.61 cents a
 lb.
 * Cocoa futures for May        fell $14 to $2,094 a tonne in
 volume of 2,415 lots, trading in a range of $2,087 to
 $2,127. July        fell $12 to $2,106 a tonne.
 * Arabica coffee futures for May        rose 1.70 cents to
 $1.7975 a lb in volume of 1,706 lots, trading in a range of
 $1.7850 to $1.8070. July        rose 1.65 cents to $1.8220 a
 lb.
 	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Thomson Reuters analyst Wang Tao's outlook for New York
soft commodities: raw sugar remains neutral and
range-bound, arabica coffee will fall further to $1.75/lb
and cocoa has a bearish target of $2,003/tonne. 	
    * White sugar speculators cut their net long position on
NYSE LIFFE. 	
    * For more details in the daily softs market report, please
click on: 	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS   	
    * Coffee export loadings in Vietnam is forecast between
140,000 and 190,000 tonnes, down from an estimated 200,000
tonnes shipped in March. 	
    * Ivory Coast cocoa port arrivals stood at around 1,049,000
tonnes by April 9, against 1,038,928 tonnes at the same time a
year ago. 	
    	
    ECONOMY	
    * No major U.S. economic data due. 	
                 	
    MARKETS 	
    * European shares fell sharply and German government bond
yields hit their lowest yields since September as investors
returning from the Easter holiday weekend sought safe havens.
 	
    * Crude oil declined after soft Chinese import data raised
concerns about oil demand. 	
    * Gold held steady in the face of a firmer dollar. 	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by)

0 : 0
