NY sugar holds steady, coffee gains, cocoa eases

April 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures held steady, arabica coffee climbed and cocoa futures weakened in early business. For news on other financial markets, please click on: ] 7:46 AM 7:39 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 24.44 0.01 0.0% 24.41 24.58 6,733 Sugar JUL 23.61 0 0.0% 23.55 23.75 7,996 Cocoa MAY 2,094 -14 -0.7% 2,087 2,127 2,415 Cocoa JUL 2,106 -12 -0.6% 2,098 2,133 2,120 Coffee MAY 179.75 1.7 1.0% 178.50 180.70 1,706 Coffee JUL 182.20 1.65 0.9% 181.00 183.15 1,345 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 18,316 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 4,960 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 3,543 24,502 19,769 * Raw sugar futures for May rose 0.01 cent to 24.44 cents a lb in volume of 6,733 lots, trading in a range of 24.41 to 24.58. July was unchanged at 23.61 cents a lb. * Cocoa futures for May fell $14 to $2,094 a tonne in volume of 2,415 lots, trading in a range of $2,087 to $2,127. July fell $12 to $2,106 a tonne. * Arabica coffee futures for May rose 1.70 cents to $1.7975 a lb in volume of 1,706 lots, trading in a range of $1.7850 to $1.8070. July rose 1.65 cents to $1.8220 a lb. MARKET NEWS * Thomson Reuters analyst Wang Tao's outlook for New York soft commodities: raw sugar remains neutral and range-bound, arabica coffee will fall further to $1.75/lb and cocoa has a bearish target of $2,003/tonne. * White sugar speculators cut their net long position on NYSE LIFFE. * For more details in the daily softs market report, please click on: FUNDAMENTALS * Coffee export loadings in Vietnam is forecast between 140,000 and 190,000 tonnes, down from an estimated 200,000 tonnes shipped in March. * Ivory Coast cocoa port arrivals stood at around 1,049,000 tonnes by April 9, against 1,038,928 tonnes at the same time a year ago. ECONOMY * No major U.S. economic data due. MARKETS * European shares fell sharply and German government bond yields hit their lowest yields since September as investors returning from the Easter holiday weekend sought safe havens. * Crude oil declined after soft Chinese import data raised concerns about oil demand. * Gold held steady in the face of a firmer dollar.