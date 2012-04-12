FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar and coffee steady, cocoa off
April 12, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

NY sugar and coffee steady, cocoa off

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - (Reuters is considering ending its
daily metals/softs pre-opening report on Monday April 16 and is
soliciting feedback from subscribers. Please send comments and
feedback about the move to Josephine Mason at
josephine.mason@thomsonreuters.com)	
	
Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures held steady Thursday while
cocoa slipped in quiet early trading. 	
    For news on other financial markets, please click on:   	
      ] 7:46 AM  	
	
 7:29 AM        LAST    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
               TRADE   CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     24.03   0.08    0.3%    23.90   24.10    3,858
 Sugar JUL     23.29   0.07    0.3%    23.15   23.38    5,102
 Cocoa MAY     2,093    -10   -0.5%    2,083   2,116    1,388
 Cocoa JUL     2,092    -12   -0.6%    2,081   2,112    1,845
 Coffee MAY   180.65      0    0.0%   180.10  181.85    2,129
 Coffee JUL   182.55   -0.1   -0.1%   181.90  183.65    2,001
                                                             
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       15,673   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA        3,849    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE       5,295    24,502    19,769
                                                             
 * Raw sugar futures for May        rose 0.08 cent to 24.03
 cents a lb in volume of 3,858 lots, trading in a range of
 23.90 to 24.10. July        rose 0.07 cent to 23.29 cents a
 lb.
 * Cocoa futures for May        fell $10 to $2,093 a tonne in
 volume of 1,388 lots, trading in a range of $2,083 to
 $2,116. July        fell $12 to $2,092 a tonne.
 * Arabica coffee futures for May        were unchanged at
 $1.8065 a lb in volume of 2,129 lots, trading in a range of
 $1.8010 to $1.8185. July        fell 0.10 cent to $1.8255 a
 lb.
 	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Thomson Reuters analyst Wang Tao's outlook for New York
soft commodities: raw sugar has a bearish target of 23.32
cents/lb, arabica coffee will be neutral, and cocoa
 has a temporary bottom at $2,052/tonne. 	
    * For more details in the daily softs market report, please
click on: 	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS   	
    * Thai raw sugar premiums were almost steady this week as
buyers pushed back purchases in anticipation of a further drop
in prices due to more supplies from top producer Brazil, India
and Thailand. 	
    * Rain fell over nearly all of Brazil's main center-south
sugar cane region over the past week, alleviating much of the
crop stress caused by dry weather in March. 	
    * Cocoa farmgate prices in Ivory Coast's main growing
regions were stable to slightly higher last week as local buyers
began to build stock ahead of the mid-crop but balked at paying
more for poor quality beans. 	
    	
    ECONOMY	
   * U.S. first-time claims for jobless benefits for week ended
April 7. 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) 	
    * U.S. March Producer Price Index. 8:30 a.m. EDT	
    * U.S. February international trade. 8:30 a.m. EDT 	
                 	
    MARKETS 	
    * European shares and the euro came under pressure as 
concerns grew over a revival of the euro debt crisis following a
jump in Italy's borrowing costs. 	
    * Crude oil held steady despite higher oil production by
OPEC powerhouse Saudi Arabia. 	
    * Gold eased for the second straight day but was still set
for its biggest weekly gain in a month and a half. 	
	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by)

