SOFTS-Arabica coffee soars to 16-month high on Brazil crop worry, charts

* ICE hikes coffee, sugar margins; Arabica up 65 pct

* Coffee prices surge 30 cents over past two sessions

* Benchmark coffee contract most technically overbought since 1997

* Macquarie forecasts 1 mln tonne 2014-15 sugar surplus (Adds coffee, sugar margin hikes in paragraphs 3 and 4)

By Chris Prentice

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - ICE arabica coffee catapulted to 16-month highs on Wednesday and booked its biggest two-day rally in more than 13 years as investors piled into the market on worries over possible drought damage to top grower Brazil’s crops as well as bullish chart signals.

The recent bout of dry weather in Brazil also lifted raw sugar on ICE Futures U.S. to a seven-week high as expectations grew that output in the world’s top producer will be cut and help erode a global supply glut.

Potentially curbing activity heading into Thursday was a massive hike in initial margins for arabica and sugar announced by ICE Futures U.S. after the market close. The moves are effective at the start of business on Thursday.

Arabica was up 65 percent, taking margins to some $7,370 per contract, the sixth increase in three months. The total is more than four times higher than in mid-November, when coffee began its sensational run higher.

New York cocoa, meanwhile, lost ground after touching a 2-1/2-year peak in the previous session.

Arabica was again the day’s best performer among the 19 components of the Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index benchmark and has surged over 30 cents in the past two sessions, its steepest two-day rally since July 2000, when Brazil experienced a weather anomaly.

May arabica coffee futures on ICE soared 17.75 cents, or 11.5 percent, to settle at $1.7260 per lb, its biggest one-day rally since 2004 as it outpaced Tuesday’s big gains.

Second-month prices set a 16-month high of $1.739 per lb, and the contract’s 14-day relative strength index shot to 85.5, its most technically overbought level since 1997.

Arabica coffee prices have risen 50 percent so far this year, a major turnaround from a prolonged downtrend which lasted more than two years, driven by huge global supplies, predominantly from Brazil.

Dry conditions in Brazil have persisted to the point that many believe its production will be sharply reduced, potentially leading to a global supply deficit this season.

“You’ve got both technicals and fundamentals behind this now,” said Nick Gentile, senior partner of commodity trading consultancy Atlantic Capital Advisors, pointing to a bullish breakout from a flag formation.

Brazilian forecaster Somar said light rainfall would continue after three days of heavier rain broke a long period of drought, though precipitation will ease in some regions.

In London, Liffe May robusta coffee rallied $82, or 4.4 percent, to $1,957 a tonne after touching a seven-month peak of $1,982.

Total open interest in ICE arabica futures rose to a three-month high on Tuesday as the market had its biggest one-day surge since 2004, while raw sugar open interest dropped as the market jumped, exchange data showed on Wednesday.

Coffee volumes were again heavy on Wednesday at 69,631 lots, more than three times the 250-day average, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.

SUGAR RALLIES ON SHORT-COVERING

ICE March raw sugar futures rose 0.30 cent, or 1.9 percent, to 16.46 cents per lb, extending the previous day’s gains.

The benchmark spot contract jumped to a seven-week high of 16.50 cents a lb, due to concerns about cane crops after six weeks of hot, dry conditions across Brazil’s main farm belt.

The contract has recovered over 10 percent from January’s 3-1/2-year low of 14.70 cents a lb set under pressure from back-to-back surplus years and huge output in Brazil.

“Drought and its effect creep up on markets as any coffee trader will tell us. Perhaps we sugar traders have been a little too skeptical on what is happening in CS (center-south) Brazil,” said Nick Penney, senior trader with broker Sucden Financial.

Macquarie analysts said in a report that Brazil’s cane crush will fall 2 percent to 585 million tonnes and forecast a “tiny” deficit of one million tonnes next season, provided prices remain low.

May white sugar on Liffe gained $6.10, or 1.3 percent, to end at $462 per tonne. It rose as high as $464.2, the strongest level for the front-month contract since November 2013.

Cocoa held near 2-1/2-year highs as dealers monitored the tailing off of weather conditions and port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast.

May cocoa on ICE fell $25, or 0.8 percent, to close at $2,934 a tonne, after hitting a 2-1/2-year high of $2,985 the previous session.

May cocoa on Liffe settled down 17 pounds, or 0.9 percent, at 1,835 pounds a tonne, having on Feb. 12 peaked at 1,871 pounds, the highest for the second-month since September 2011. (Additional reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Marguerita Choy, G Crosse and Amanda Kwan)