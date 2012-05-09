SOFTS-Sugar, arabica coffee rise from multi-month lows

* Some sugar traders see futures below 20 cts/lb soon

* Cocoa trade eyes progress of W. African mid crops

* Colombian coffee production rises in April

By Marcy Nicholson and David Brough

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures closed up a shade after touching a 20-month low in choppy dealings o n We dnesday, as the risk-off selling eased and the dollar pared its gains, while arabica coffee also turned positive after hitting the lowest since August 2010.

Cocoa futures turned quietly higher.

The commodity complex was pressured earlier as the euro neared a three-month low and a political impasse in Greece fuelled fears the euro zone debt crisis would deepen.

A stronger dollar weighed on greenback-denominated commodities, but the softs complex moved into positive territory as the dollar pared its gains and the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose well above its session lows.

Raw sugar futures turned higher after touching a 20-month trough, as recent upward revisions to the expected 2011/12 global surplus weighed on the market that returned to technically oversold levels on the 14-day relative strength index.

“There’s broadbased liquidation. The Greek situation has everyone very nervous,” said Sterling Smith, analyst with Country Hedging in Minnesota, earlier in the session.

“We really have outside influences moving the market today. The market has huge supplies.”

ICE July raw sugar inched up 0.01 cent to close at 20.38 cents per lb, after hitting the lowest for the spot position since September 2010 at 20.13 cents a lb.

Dealers said the fall in prices had stimulated buying appetite on the physical market from importers, such as China, helping to lift the market off its lows.

Keith Flury, a senior soft commodities analyst with Rabobank, said sugar was expected to be rangebound at these levels.

Thomas Kujawa of brokerage Sucden Financial said he saw key support at 20 cents a lb.

“It seems 20 cents even is now the target,” Kujawa said.

“Commodities, in general, are coming under attack as the dollar is strengthening, or rather the euro is weakening, on further Greece election/economy/austerity issues.”

London August white sugar closed down $1.50, or 0.3 percent, at $556.90 per tonne in thin volume, the lowest since August 2010 for the spot contract.

The European Union approved on Tuesday the sale of 250,000 tonnes of “out-of-quota” white sugar on the EU market, at a reduced levy of 211 euros ($280) per tonne, the bloc’s executive said in a statement.

Exchange NYSE Liffe said it would recalculate its historical commitment of traders (COT) reports for agricultural commodities by the end of the week, after recategorising some client accounts.

Arabica coffee futures changed direction after tumbling to the lowest level since August 2010 in thin volume.

“Coffee continues to be well supplied as well and there are no major crop issues floating around,” Smith said.

“Combine this with the issues that the specs have coming into the market with the stronger dollar and the Greek issues, this is keeping the buyers at bay.”

July arabicas on ICE inched up 0.10 cent to finish at $1.7505 per lb, after tumbling to $1.7220, the lowest since August 2010.

A London-based arabica coffee futures broker referred to light roaster buying as a source of support.

Colombia’s coffee production rose 11 percent in April versus the same month last year, after 12 months of declines due to heavy rains that had battered coffee crops, the growers federation said on Tuesday.

London July robusta coffee settled up $4 at $2,044 per tonne, rising for the third straight day.

EYES ON COCOA MID CROP

ICE cocoa futures reversed higher as the British pound , which provided earlier pressure, gave back much of its losses, while dealers continued to watch developments of the midcrop in top grower Ivory Coast.

ICE July cocoa settled up $8, or 0.3 percent, at $2,334 per tonne, with favourable weather expected to boost West Africa’s mid crop. London July cocoa ended up 4 pounds or 0.3 percent, at 1,543 pounds per tonne.

“In the short term, all eyes are on the mid crop,” said Kona Haque, a soft commodities analyst with Macquarie Bank.

Indonesia estimates that exports of processed cocoa beans this year will total 380,000 tonnes, up from 249,188 tonnes in 2011, the Indonesian Cocoa Industry Association said.