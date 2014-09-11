SOFTS-ICE sugar slips to more than 4-year low on dollar, supplies

* ICE sugar also falls ahead of contract expiry

* Arabica firms, uncertainty over Brazil drought damage remains

* Dollar trades near 14-month high

By David Brough

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - ICE sugar futures slipped on Thursday to the lowest level in more than four years, pressured by rolling of positions before a contract expiry, plentiful supplies and a strong dollar.

The dollar also weighed on ICE arabica coffee, Liffe robusta coffee and ICE cocoa futures, which were little changed in light technically driven dealings.

ICE October raw sugar futures dipped to a fresh low of 14.40 cents a lb, the weakest level since June 2010, before recovering slightly to 14.48 cents a lb, down 0.04 cents or 0.3 percent, at 1103 GMT.

Heavy rolling of October futures before the Sept. 30 expiry dragged on the front month, creating a spread of more than 220 points between October 2014 and March 2015 contracts.

Stronger-than-expected yields in the Brazilian harvest, helped by prolonged dry weather, and a lower-than-expected allocation of cane to ethanol - even though ethanol pays millers more than sugar - dragged on sugar markets, dealers said.

“Despite the low sugar prices, physical demand is still pretty slack,” a London-based broker said.

“At some point we will likely see a technical bounce, as prices are beginning to look technically oversold after ICE October dropped through key support yesterday at 14.70 cents.”

Data from cane industry group Unica on Tuesday showed a rapid crush in centre-south Brazil in the second half of August.

The strong dollar, trading near a 14-month high against a basket of currencies, weighed on dollar-denominated soft commodities, as they became costlier for holders of other currencies.

Dealers focused on the expiry of the Liffe white sugar October futures contract on Sept. 15, with one broker saying the delivery could include supplies from Thailand, which is sitting on substantial stocks.

Thailand is the no. 2 sugar exporter, after Brazil.

Liffe October sugar was up $1.70 or 0.4 percent at $398.30 a tonne, after hitting a contract low of $394.70.

DROUGHT DAMAGE

Arabica coffee futures on ICE firmed, but the market remains volatile due to uncertainty over drought damage to crops in Brazil.

December arabica coffee was up 2.7 cents or 1.5 percent at $1.8395 per lb.

The market has been particularly choppy in recent weeks because it is still difficult to assess clearly the impact of the drought on next year’s crop.

“Activity this morning has seen prices open above $1.82 but moves either side are struggling for traction,” Kash Kamal, a research analyst with Sucden Financial Sugar, said.

November robusta coffee on Liffe was down $13 or 0.6 percent at $2,005 a tonne, in moderate volume of 3,260 lots.

ICE December cocoa fell $17 or 0.6 percent to $3,046 a tonne. The contract climbed to $3,300 in August, the highest for the second month since May 2011, and has since fallen sharply from over-bought levels, traders said.

Liffe December cocoa was down 18 pounds or 0.9 percent at 1,970 pounds a tonne in modest volume of 2,795 lots.

“A continuation of selling pressure could see moves on the downside testing lows around 1,950 pounds on any breach of the recent lows,” Kamal said. (Editing by Susan Thomas)