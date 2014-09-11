SOFTS-ICE sugar slips to more-than 4-year low, arabica rises

* Ethanol use from Brazil cane lower than expected

* Liffe robusta extends losses to 3-week low

* ICE cocoa falls to 3-1/2 month low in late trade (Updates with closing sugar/coffee prices)

By Marcy Nicholson and David Brough

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - ICE sugar futures slipped on Thursday, down for the seventh straight day and hitting their lowest in more than four years on pressure from heavy investor spreading, plentiful supplies and reluctant selling in Brazil.

Arabica coffee futures on ICE Futures U.S. corrected higher after from the prior session’s 5.9 percent tumble, while Liffe robusta reached a three-week low. ICE cocoa dipped to a 3-1/2-month low on a flurry of selling during the settlement window.

ICE October raw sugar futures dipped 0.16 cents, or 1.1 percent, to settle at 14.36 cents a lb. The session low was 14.33 cents a lb, the weakest since June 2010.

“There’s pressure on the origin that have been holding back, a lot of the Brazil origin because of their perception of the crop,” said Michael McDougall, a vice-president for Newedge USA in New York.

“They’ve been reluctant to do anything because they see a potentially bullish situation ... because Brazilian production has been impacted by the dry weather.”

Heavy October/March spreading SB-1=R ahead of October’s expiry on Sept. 30 boosted total volume above 141,000 lots, already 45 percent more than the 250-day average for the full day. The spread widened to a 2.29-cent discount from 2.26 cents on Wednesday.

Stronger-than-expected yields in the Brazilian harvest dragged on sugar markets, dealers said. They also cited a lower-than-expected allocation of cane to ethanol, even though ethanol pays millers more than sugar.

Dealers also focused on the expiry of the Liffe white sugar October futures contract on Sept. 15, with one broker saying the delivery could include supplies from Thailand, which is sitting on substantial stocks.

Thailand is the No. 2 sugar exporter, after Brazil.

Liffe October sugar finished down 20 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $396.40 a tonne, after hitting a contract low of $394.70.

ICE arabica coffee corrected higher within the prior session’s range after tumbling nearly 6 percent on Wednesday.

December arabica coffee closed up 4.20 cents, or 2.3 percent, at $1.8545 per lb.

November robusta coffee on Liffe ended down $30, or 1.5 percent, at $1,988 a tonne, after touching a three-week low at $1,979.

Commodity trader Group Sopex said it expects coffee output in top robusta grower Vietnam to rise to more than 30 million 60-kg bags in 2014/15.

ICE December cocoa fell $35, or 1.1 percent, to close at $3,028 a tonne, after falling to a 3-1/2-month low at $3,019 in late trade. Liffe December cocoa settled down 19 pounds, or 1 percent, at 1,969 pounds a tonne. (Editing by Susan Thomas. Keiron Henderson and David Gregorio)