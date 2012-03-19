FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
March 19, 2012 / 5:46 PM / 6 years ago

SOFTS-Arabica coffee, sugar rise; investor outlook sours

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Investors slash net long position in raw sugar - CFTC
    * Arabica net shorts at their highest since May 2007
    * Net longs in London robustas and cocoa up
    * Large Brazil coffee crop weighs on market

 (Adds closing prices for sugar and coffee.)	
    By Rene Pastor and Michelle  Martin	
    NEW YORK/LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures
vaulted higher o n Monday in a short-covering surge after
flirting late last week with a 17-month low although ample
coverage by roasters and a large Brazilian coffee crop should
keep values under the gun, brokers said.	
    Raw sugar pushed up on speculative buying, while cocoa
drifted either side of unchanged.	
    New York's May arabica rose 1.15 cents to settle at
$1.835 per lb. London's May robustas lost $16 to
conclude at $2,024 a tonne.	
    Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released o n Friday showed speculators in arabica coffee boosted
their net short position by 3,163 contracts from the prior week
to 19,015 lots, the highest net short level since May 2007.
 	
    (Graphic: r.reuters.com/buy87r )	
    Speculators in raw sugar made the biggest cut in their net
long position since late last year, cutting 24,733 lots to leave
them with 50,345. 	
    Nick Gentile, chief trading officer at commodity fund
Atlantic Capital Advisors, said roasters already owned a lot of
coffee and may not be able to support the market.	
    "I think coffee will test the $1.60 level and maybe even
$1.50," he said.	
    The advent of large crops of sugar and coffee has apparently
prompted investors to begin building up their short positions in
both markets, analysts said.	
    Country Hedging Inc senior analyst Sterling Smith said
arabicas appeared to hold some support at $1.82.	
    	
    SUGAR EDGES UP, COCOA FIRMER	
    Sugar values crawled higher with the focus firmly fixed on
the upcoming harvest in Brazil's center-south cane region.    	
    May raw sugar on ICE added 0.25 cent to finish at 
25.66 cents a lb. London May white sugar futures gained
$1.40 to close at $668.00 a tonne. 	
    "The story at the moment is more of a technical nearby
shortage ahead of the center-south crop affecting the May
position in both markets, rather than an overall bull story,"
Nick Penney of Sucden Financial wrote in a report.	
    "The drop in forecast production in center-south Brazil does
not go far enough to dent the overall surplus and justify this
rally as there will be plenty of sugar for the second half of
2012," he added.	
    Prices rallied strongly last week, with the front month
peaking at 25.68 cents o n Friday after hitting a two-month low
of 23.26 cents a week earlier.	
    Indian traders have struck deals to export 60,000 tonnes of
raw sugar to Iran for March-April delivery, three trade sources
said, marking their first sales of the sweetener to Tehran since
a tightening of Western sanctions at the start of 2012.
 	
    Indian sugar mills produced 21.2 million tonnes of the
sweetener between Oct. 1 and March 15, up 14 percent from a year
earlier, a leading industry body said. 	
    Cocoa moved higher on late investor buying.	
    New York's May cocoa futures rose $33 or nearly 1.5
percent to close at $2,289 a tonne. Liffe May cocoa futures
 gained 16 pounds or 1.1 percent to finish at 1,477
pounds a tonne.	
    "Cocoa is just digesting its late-week sell-off last week.
Any kind of bounce we get in the market, more or less seems like
short-covering," Gentile said. 	
    Speculators extended net long positions in London's cocoa
and robusta coffee futures and options on NYSE Liffe in the week
to March 13, exchange data showed. 	
    	
	
 (Additional reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York and Nigel
Hunt in London; Editing by Jane Baird, Keiron Henderson and Dale
Hudson)

