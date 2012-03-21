SOFTS-Arabicas pop higher, raw sugar turns lower

* Uncertainty about Brazil crop outlook buoys sugar * Arabicas up on technical buying, but large Brazil crop weighs (Adds closing price of sugar and coffee markets.) By Nigel Hunt and Rene Pastor NEW YORK/LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures climbed Wednesday on short-covering while raw sugar's attempt to push up ran into producer and investor selling causing it to fall. The rest of the complex was down in a somewhat tepid session in the softs complex. May arabicas on ICE increased 1.10 cents to conclude at $1.847 per lb, having hit an intra-day top of $1.8845. Robusta May coffee futures lost $10 to close at $2,022 per tonne. "This appears to be a technically motivated bounce," Country Hedging Inc. analyst Sterling Smith said, adding though any bounce would likely be "short-lived" given harvest pressure from Brazil's large coffee crop. "I don't see a rebound. There may be short-term recoveries related to technical activity but generally I would expect the market to continue falling because there's enough supply around," F.O. Licht analyst Uhlenbrock said. Dealers noted arabica coffee's premium to robustas had narrowed significantly in recent weeks and should remain comparatively low, at least until next month's options expiry for the May robusta contract. SUGAR DROPS LATE, COCOA WEAK Raw sugar mounted an early advance but ran into producer sales and then investors bailed late and sent sweetener values tumbling. Consultant Jonathan Kingsman warned on Wednesday that sugar prices could fall after rallying to a three-week high this week, saying funds that piled into the sweetener may have over-reacted to talk of lower-than-expected Brazilian output. "For the moment the reaction (latest rally) is probably a little bit too big," Kingsman said in an interview on the sidelines of the Kingsman European Sugar Seminar. "With the exception of Brazil, everything that we have (in the market) is bearish," he added in a reference to expectations for big supplies from leading producers India and Thailand. May raw sugar futures on ICE declined 0.28 cent to close 25.33 cents a lb. London May white sugar futures fell $10.30 or by 1.5 percent to finish at $655.40 per tonne. "Generally it should be headed southwards because the sugar market is in surplus but it has held up quite well recently ... and it seems as if a lot of this has to do with the uncertainty about Brazil's upcoming crop," Uhlenbrock said. Cocoa futures finished lower. May cocoa on ICE dropped $13 to settle at $2,359 per tonne. London May cocoa shed 5 pounds to end at 1,514 pounds per tonne. (Additional reporting by David Brough and Michelle Martin in London; Editing by Alison Birrane; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)