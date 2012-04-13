SOFTS-Cocoa up on grind data, sugar plumbs 3-month low

* European cocoa grind exceeds expectations

* Commerzbank expects arabica prices to recover

* Raw sugar stumbles below 100-day moving average

By Marcy Nicholson and Sarah McFarlane

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures jumped more than 3 percent on Friday, defying broad weakness in commodity markets, lifted by higher-than-expected grind data in Europe and on technical buying a day after prices bounced like a pogo stick off support levels.

Raw sugar futures sank 3.5 percent to close at the lowest level in three months, under pressure from a firmer U.S. dollar and broad weakness in the commodity complex, as copper and oil fell on data showing China’s economy grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years. Arabica coffee turned lower.

Cocoa markets maintained upward momentum after the London market staged a key reversal on Thursday and New York cocoa turned up after selling attempts to set a new low failed.

Buying was fueled by European grind data for the first quarter, which exceeded expectations and came in flat at 353,311 tonnes.

“I‘m viewing this more as a technical reversal that started yesterday and it’s getting a little bit of help from the grind figure,” said Drew Geraghty, a commodity broker at ICAP North America in New Jersey.

However, “The market didn’t come out of the gate screaming higher,” he pointed out.

July cocoa on ICE closed up $57, or 2.7 percent, at $2,200 per tonne, after peaking up 3.5 percent at $2,217, the highest level since April 2.

The May/July spread remained active ahead of the May contract’s first notice day on Tuesday, when the market first inverted, and soared to close at a $48 premium from $17 on Thursday.

“I think the trade caught some of the guys short and they turned it around,” Geraghty said about the cause for the inverted market.

London July cocoa rose 40 pounds, or 2.8 percent, to settle at 1,458 pounds per tonne, after climbing 3.5 percent earlier.

“This is very friendly to the market,” said a European fund manager of the grind data. “Given how good the grind numbers have been in other regions over the last five months, we would have expected this number to be 5 to 10 percent down.”

Dealers noted that European grind was particularly positive because it matched last year’s first quarter, when grinding in Europe picked up as capacity moved there from Ivory Coast, where factories stopped processing beans temporarily after a disputed presidential election.

“This time last year there was no Ivory Coast so the European grind was pretty good then, so for it to be unchanged this quarter ... it’s staggering,” said the fund manager.

Germany’s first-quarter 2012 cocoa grind rose 3.1 percent on the year to 112,205 tonnes, the association of German confectionery producers BDSI said.

North American first-quarter data will be released April 19.

SUGAR TUMBLES

Raw sugar futures sank after falling below a key technical level and as traders digested this week’s early crop estimates for Brazil’s coming harvest. Spillover weakness from other commodity markets got cited as well.

On Thursday, Brazil’s sugar industry association Unica forecast the main center-south crop would yield 33.1 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, up 5.7 percent on the year, inside the range of current industry estimates. It pegged the centre-south cane crush at 509 million tonnes.

“The cane number was fairly neutral, but the sugar number was a little high. I think most people’s sugar number is closer to 32 million tonnes,” said a London-based broker.

The data followed a forecast by Brazil’s government crop supply agency Conab that the country’s sugar production rising to 38.9 million tonnes in 2012/13.

“The market has held up surprisingly well against two bearish forecasts this week,” added the broker.

May raw sugar on ICE tumbled 0.85 cent, or 3.5 percent, to close at 23.37 cents a lb, the lowest settlement since Jan. 12 for the spot contract. Losses were extended after falling below the 100-day moving average at 23.82 cents.

London May white sugar futures dropped $7.80, or 1.2 percent, to close at $624.40 per tonne, the lowest for the spot contract since Feb. 15.

Dealers eyed the expiry of London’s May white sugar futures contract.

“The expectation is of a delivery of around 200,000 tonnes of mainly Thai, Indian and NE Brazil sugars,” said Nick Penney of brokerage Sucden Financial.

COFFEE DROPS

Arabica coffee futures turned lower in heavy volume exceeding 47,000 lots due to continued May/July spreading ahead of the May contract’s first notice day on April 20, remaining stuck within a tight range as ample nearby supplies weighed.

“There’s still expectation of a bumper crop in Brazil,” Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank said.

“But prices are too low given tight supply and demand fundamentals. We continue to expect prices to recover in the upcoming weeks and months,” the analyst added.

July arabicas on ICE sank 4.05 cents, or 2.2 percent, to finish at $1.8020 per lb, while benchmark Liffe May robusta coffee futures closed up $2 at $1,998 per tonne.