SOFTS-Raw sugar nears 12-month low, deliveries loom

* Sugar slips into contango, deliveries seen falling

* Cocoa players eye Ghana new-crop sales

* Starbucks reports better-than-expected profit

By Rene Pastor and David Brough

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures dropped on Friday to their lowest in almost a year, and the market slipped into contango, which could lead to light deliveries when the spot May contract on ICE goes off the board on Monday, analysts said.

May’s hefty premium, which peaked at 119 points in March, vanished altogether on Friday as the spot contract finished at a 1 point premium, having traded during the session at a discount to the second position July raw sugar contract.

May raw sugar fell 0.10 cent to close at 21.22 cents per lb, while July raw sugar futures lost 0.04 cent to end at 21.21 cents.

Spot May touched a session nadir of 20.90 cents, its lowest level since May 12, 2011, Thomson Reuters data showed.

(Graphic on May/July raw sugar spread:

)

Open interest in the May contract stood at 24,273 lots, or 1.255 million tonnes of raw sugar, as of Thursday, exchange data showed.

Traders believe that by the close of business on Friday, open interest will be down to around 8,000 to 14,000 lots (406,400 to 711,000 tonnes).

London August white sugar futures settled flat at $576.80 per tonne.

“It could be predicting a reduction in deliveries,” said Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith in alluding to the shrinking spread in the raw sugar market.

“There is still a vulnerable element in the May (contract),” said James Kirkup, head of sugar brokerage at ABN AMRO Markets.

Several dealers anticipate deliveries will be modest against a backdrop of light physical demand.

“We probably will see another 15,000 (lots) evaporate today, which means that starting Monday morning, 450,000 tonnes could end up being delivered, which we still doubt,” said Jeff Bauml, a senior vice president with brokerage R.J. O‘Brien & Associates in New York.

“Based on current information, the delivery will be a strictly Brazilian affair.”

Once the delivery process is done, Sucden Financial analyst Thomas Kujawa forecast a possible downside potential in price.

“It seems more likely to continue sideways to lower and test the support around 21 cents,” he said.

Smith said delays in Brazil’s sugar harvest will be discounted. “It may be delayed, but supplies will be better eventually,” he said.

The fall in prices could stimulate cash buying from importers such as China, with a narrowing differential between May and July futures prices reducing any incentive for buyers to defer purchases, traders said.

Speculators took a steep cut out of their net long position in raw sugar futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. for the second straight week, in the week to April 24, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed post-market.

Speculators trimmed their net short positions in U.S. cocoa and arabica coffee.

COFFEE MIXED AND COCOA ENDS UP

Coffee futures were mixed, with arabica futures erasing early losses as a weaker dollar helped hold prices above last week’s 18-month low.

“The dollar level could be one explanation, but it could also be a kind of small correction,” said Naxitis analyst Lysu Paez Cortez. “The market is recovering from its sharp fall in recent days.”

July arabicas on ICE gained 0.65 cent to conclude at $1.765 per lb. Benchmark Liffe July robusta coffee futures declined $15 to end at $1,996 per tonne.

The market lacked clear direction after a volatile week during which the benchmark July contract climbed about 4 percent and then tumbled 4.5 percent in a single session on chart-based selling.

“I think coffee’s just recovering from the aftershock of these whipsaw moves,” said James Cordier, head trader at Optionsellers.com.

“Producers have been cushioned to a certain extent from the losses in arabicas (in dollar terms),” said Kona Haque, soft commodities analyst with Macquarie Bank.

Cocoa futures closed higher.

New York’s July cocoa contract increased $37, or 1.6 percent, to close at $2,309 per tonne. July cocoa on Liffe rose 23 pounds, or 1.6 percent, to finish at 1,531 pounds a tonne.

U.S. cocoa futures ended above the 100-day moving average, an area where the benchmark July contract has meandered for the past two weeks.

“We have stronger outside markets and that’s why cocoa’s getting a bit of a bounce,” Cordier said.

Dealers said that, although they may have been inflated in some regions, recent cocoa grinding numbers were broadly positive for the demand outlook as stocks accumulated.

Rabobank said in a research report that it saw a potential upside in cocoa prices.

“The global cocoa market is undervalued along the curve through 2012/13 in our view as demand growth is strong relative to current price signals being sent to growers,” it said.

New crop sales by Ghana, the world’s second-largest producer, have weighed on the market.

“Even if Ghana has sold (some), Ivory Coast hasn’t sold the mid crop yet. That’s still to come. We’re pretty rangebound from here. That will keep a cap on big rallies,” Haque said.

Ivory Coast is the world’s largest cocoa producer.