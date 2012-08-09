SOFTS-ICE cocoa turns up to 9-month high; sugar, coffee drop

* Cocoa trade eyes dry weather, violence in Ivory Coast

* Brazil’s sugar output remains below last year - Unica

* Arabica extends losses below 50-pct Fibonacci retracement (Updates prices, recasts lead, adds paragraphs 5, 11)

By Marcy Nicholson and David Brough

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures finished at a nine-month high and at technically overbought levels on Thursday due to a wave of late-day buying and crop weather concerns in West Africa, while raw sugar dropped for the eighth straight day to a six-week low on ample Brazilian supplies.

Arabica coffee also dropped to the lowest in six weeks, as chart-based buying developed below the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level with additional pressure from the firm U.S. dollar.

ICE December cocoa futures finished up $8 at $2,477 per tonne, the highest settlement for the second position since November, after a choppy session. The contract rose to 70.8 on the 14-day relative strength index, a technically overbought level, which had spurred some profit-taking earlier in the session, dealers said

“The move higher that we have seen in cocoa relates to weather in Ivory Coast,” said Sudakshina Unnikrishnan, a senior analyst with Barclays Capital, referring to concerns over El Nino, which could bring dry weather to West Africa.

The U.S. government forecaster warned that the feared El Nino phenomenon is almost certain to occur over the next two months, which could raise the chances of favorable planting conditions in South America but could roil farmers in Asia and Africa where it could deprive crucial harvests of rain.

The weak sterling weighed on U.S. cocoa intraday.

Liffe second-month cocoa also turned lower, closing down 3 pounds at 1,667 pounds per tonne.

Dealers kept a close eye on violence in the Ivory Coast, the world’s leading cocoa producer.

Nestle expects pressure from the high prices of basic foodstuffs to ease in the second half of the year, helping it meet its sales growth target in tough markets, after first-half results beat forecasts.

BRAZIL CANE DATA

Raw sugar futures extended losses and touched a fresh six-week low after new data forecast increased Brazilian output in 2012/13. Chart-based selling added pressure as the benchmark contract dropped below the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement, dealers said.

Brazil’s 2012/13 sugar output was forecast to rise 8.4 percent from last season to 38.99 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry’s crop supply agency Conab said.

A dry July has quickened Brazil’s cane crush and allowed mills to make up ground lost to rains in May and June, although sugar output this season remains behind last year, industry association Unica said in the last hour of trade.

Benchmark October sugar futures on ICE fell 0.29 cent, or 1.4 percent, to close at 20.80 cents a lb, the lowest settlement since June 26.

“We’ve made quite a run higher so the market topped out and now we’re just going through a little retracement,” said Boyd Cruel, softs analyst for Vision Financial Markets in Chicago.

Cruel made reference to last month’s run-up to a three-month high at 24 cents per lb, basis the spot contract.

Another source of pressure is the declining sugar vessel lineup in Brazil, which dropped to 80 from 88 a week earlier as the weather cleared up.

The state-run Thai Cane and Sugar Corp (TCSC) will open a tender to sell 18,000 tonnes of raw sugar from the 2012/13 crop next week, a senior official said.

October white sugar futures on Liffe closed down $7.70, or 1.3 percent, at $581.50 a tonne.

Arabica coffee futures eased, extending its recent losses on chart-based weakness after closing below the 50-percent Fibonacci retracement level on Wednesday. The stronger dollar also added pressure.

“It’s more technical weakness when we were able to fall below $1.70, basis September, that just led a little more technical selling and it looks like we could see a little more short-term,” Cruel said.

September arabicas on ICE finished down 4.05 cents, or 2.4 percent, at $1.6645 a lb, while benchmark December ended down 3.65 cents, or 2.1 percent, at $1.6955 per lb, the lowest finish since June 28.

November robusta coffee futures eased $9, or 0.4 percent, to close at $2,168 a tonne.

“On the upside, range highs near $2,218-$2,224 offer resistance,” broker Sucden said in a technical market report. (Additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London, editing by William Hardy, Alison Birrane, Bob Burgdorfer and Marguerita Choy)