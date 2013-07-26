CORRECTED-SOFTS-Robusta coffee jumps after Liffe stocks drop to 4-yr low

(Corrects arabica settlement price)

* Robusta certified stocks tumble by 17,500 tonnes

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index drops 0.7 pct

* Brazil shipment delays support sugar price

By Marcy Nicholson and Sarah McFarlane

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Liffe robusta coffee futures rose on Friday after an unexpectedly sharp fall in exchange stocks to the lowest in more than four years, while ICE raw sugar were firm but trading indecisively on either side of the previous session’s close.

Cocoa futures turned lower after the upward move seen over the last two weeks lost momentum and attracted selling from the world’s second-biggest producer Ghana.

Liffe September robusta coffee settled up $13, or 0.7 percent, at $1,921 a tonne, after initially rising to $1,954. The premium on the contract’s last trade widened to $11 per tonne over November from $9 at Thursday’s close, supported by lower certified stocks.

A rise in the premiums for Vietnamese coffee over London futures prices triggered a 15.1 percent drawdown in certified stocks, or 17,500 tonnes, over the last two weeks. This took stocks to 98,250 tonnes on July 25, the lowest since May 2009, exchange data showed, as robusta beans in European warehouses were the cheapest supply, dealers said on Friday.

Dealers had expected less of a drop.

“The highest estimates were for around 1,000 lots (10,000 tonnes),” said Alex Parry, coffee broker at ABN AMRO Markets.

Differentials for coffee from the world’s top robusta producer Vietnam have remained firm this year as farmers have been better financed to hold onto stocks in the hope of better prices.

“The physical differentials in origin are very high, so if people need coffee immediately it makes more sense for them to go to Liffe warehouses,” a broker said.

A Reuters survey this week of 32 analysts, exporters and traders pegged the world’s biggest coffee producer Brazil will harvest 53.05 million 60-kg bags in 2013/14, and put Vietnam at 25 million bags, both records if realized.

A global surplus of 500,000 tonnes of robusta was projected with estimates ranging from a 2 million bag deficit to a 4 million bag surplus.

ICE September arabicas finished down 2.55 cents, or 2 percent, at $1.2225 per lb, after earlier short-covering dried up. The contract followed the weak Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark for commodities, which fell about 0.9 percent.

Brokers expected prices to remain under pressure from Brazil’s record off-year crop in its biennial cycle.

SHIPMENT DELAYS

October raw sugar on ICE edged up 0.08 cent, or 0.5 percent, to end at 16.47 cents per lb, holding above last week’s three-year low of 15.93 cents.

Dealers said prices were underpinned by rain in top grower Brazil, which has slowed the harvest and delayed shipments, but that the weak commodity complex weighed on the market.

“The funds are pretty short, and I would imagine they could get spooked by such talk and cover some of those shorts,” a London-based broker said.

A huge global sugar surplus that has driven prices to near three-year lows will more than halve next season, with values seen turning higher by the end of 2013, a Reuters poll of 20 traders and analysts showed on Friday.

October white sugar on Liffe closed up $2.70, or 0.6 percent, at $479.80 a tonne.

September cocoa futures on ICE closed down $14, or 0.6 percent, at $2,333 a tonne, dropping after the rise over the past two weeks attracted sales from Ghana, the world’s second-largest cocoa grower, brokers said.

“There’s been a bit of Ghana selling this week - they needed to sell - and prices are a tad better,” a London-based broker said.

The broker estimated Ghana had sold forward around 450,000 tonnes of its coming 2013/14 crop.

December cocoa in London settled down 15 pounds, or 0.9 percent, at 1,567 pounds a tonne.

Eight people have been convicted in Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa grower, of buying cocoa beans below the government-guaranteed price during the current mid-crop harvest, the Coffee and Cocoa Council said. ($1 = 0.6530 British pounds) (Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London; editing by Grant McCool, Marguerita Choy and Bob Burgdorfer)