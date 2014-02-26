FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SOFTS-Arabica firms on drought damage report, sugar pares losses
February 26, 2014 / 5:56 PM / 4 years ago

SOFTS-Arabica firms on drought damage report, sugar pares losses

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Dry Brazil weather is main focus of coffee, sugar markets
    * ICE raises arabica, sugar margins again
    * Cocoa underpinned by expectations for deficits

 (Recasts throughout, updates closing coffee/sugar prices)
    By Marcy Nicholson and David Brough
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures
on ICE turned higher on Wednesday, after the Brazilian
government said a drought damaged nearly half the beans in part
of its main growing region.
    Raw sugar pared losses and Cocoa on ICE Futures U.S. and
Liffe inched higher in choppy dealings.
    May arabica coffee futures on ICE finished up 1.45
cents, or 0.8 percent, at $1.7770 per lb, bringing it closer to
the previous session's 16-month high of $1.8125 after falling 3
percent to a session low at $1.7105.
    A study by the Brazilian government showed that the hot and
dry weather has already damaged as much as 45 percent of the
coffee beans in the worst-hit area of the main growing state.
 
    The market spent most of the session in negative territory
with Brazilian weather forecasters Somar reporting widespread
rainfall was expected in the main coffee and cane regions
starting on Friday through March 7. 
    "The forecasts for rains later in the week has jolted this
market," said Robbert van Batenburg, director of market strategy
at Newedge USA, referring to arabica futures.
    Arabica futures are on track for their biggest monthly surge
in nearly 20 years, with February's rise so far around 36
percent. In 2014, coffee has surged more than 53 percent as
speculators shifted to a net long position on production
concerns caused by the drought in Brazil. It is the strongest
performer on the Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB Index
 by far, followed only by lean hogs futures, which are
up around 18 percent.
    The surge in volatility caused the exchange to raise its
initial margin requirements in coffee by 7.5 percent to $7,200
per contract, its sixth straight hike since mid-November.
 
    
    
    
    While the margin hike is seen contributing to only some of
the market's weak tone, strong resistance just above $1.80,
basis May, triggered some profit-taking following a lack of
buying interest around that level on Tuesday, dealers said.
    Liffe May robusta coffee futures ended down $21, or
1 percent, at $1,996 a tonne.
    ICE raw sugar futures pared earlier losses, with forecasts
for much-needed rain in top grower Brazil adding pressure,
dealers said.
    Following volatility spurred by crop weather concerns, the
exchange hiked its margins to the highest since October 2012.
    March ended down 0.05 cent, or 0.3 percent, at 17.29
cents a lb, well above the session low at 16.61 cents. This
follows Tuesday's peak at 17.77 cents, the highest price for the
front month since November 2013. Total open interest tumbled by
nearly 19,000 lots on Feb. 25, to 813,934 lots, the lowest since
Dec. 16, exchange data showed.
    The weakness in the March/May spread SB-1=R, which briefly
moved to the widest in five months at a discount of 0.42 cent
from 0.34 cent on Tuesday, brought attention to what seems to be
poor demand ahead of the March contract's expiry on Friday,
dealers said.
    It later narrowed slightly to a 0.32-cent discount as the
market pared losses.
    May white sugar futures on Liffe eased 60 cents, or
0.1 percent, to close at $476 per tonne.
    Cocoa futures on ICE turned higher, consolidating after
falling from last week's 2-1/2 year high, supported by
expectations for global deficits in 2013/14 and 2014/15.
    May cocoa futures on ICE closed up $11, or 0.4
percent, at $2,932 a tonne. May cocoa on Liffe rose 6
pounds, or 0.3 percent, to settle at 1,827 pounds a tonne.
    Armajaro Trading Ltd has offered to pay bonuses that Ivory
Coast says cocoa farmers are owed by Ecom Agroindustrial Corp to
resolve a dispute which it fears could otherwise scupper its
takeover by the Swiss group, letters given to Reuters by
Armajaro showed. 
 ($1 = 0.5994 British pounds)

 (Editing by Marguerita Choy and Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
