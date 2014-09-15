SOFTS-ICE sugar falls to four-year low in 9-day streak lower

* Hedge fund liquidation weighs on raw sugar price

* Small delivery expected at Liffe white sugar expiry

* Light rain falls in part of Brazil’s coffee belt (Adds Thailand to paragraph 1, updates prices; adds trade comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline)

By Marcy Nicholson and David Brough

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - ICE raw sugar fell for the ninth straight session on Monday, touching its lowest level in more than four years, pressured by follow-through selling and expectations for deliveries from the world’s No. 2 exporter Thailand.

Arabica coffee eased after top grower Brazil received some much-needed rain, while cocoa on ICE Futures U.S. and Liffe were little changed.

ICE October raw sugar fell in heavy volume, largely because of October/March spreading before the spot contract’s expiry at the end of the month. The Liffe October white sugar contract expired at the end of the session, with a small delivery expected. Both contracts are expected to see supplies from Thailand, an unusual origin for the U.S. contract.

“A lot of what’s hanging over the market is all this chatter about this Thai sugar delivery,” said Nick Gentile, managing partner of commodity trading advisor NickJen Capital in New York.

ICE October raw sugar futures closed down 0.11 cent, or 0.8 percent, at 13.67 cents a lb after falling to 13.52 cents, the lowest since May 2010. Total volume exceeded 176,000 contracts, nearly double the 250-day average, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.

The October/December spread SB-1-R widened to a 2.61-cent discount from 2.52 cents on Friday.

“Large hedge funds that look for value in commodities have been buyers, and now they’re starting to exit. You’re seeing liquidation,” Gentile said.

The sugar market has been depressed by plentiful nearby supplies and weak physical demand.

Liffe October white sugar closed up $13.30, or 3.4 percent, at $402.60 a tonne in volume of only 223 lots, having touched $384.90 on Friday, a contract low and the weakest for the front month since April 2009.

Two London-based trade sources said they expected the Liffe October delivery at nearly 100,000 tonnes.

Another broker, Nick Penney of Sucden Financial Sugar, said: “We suspect most of the deliverable sugar will come from Thailand and Central America, and a potential receiver will have up to Dec. 15 to find homes for it.”

December arabica coffee futures on ICE settled down 2.35 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $1.8220 per lb, weighed down by light rain in parts of the coffee belt in Brazil, the world’s biggest grower, traders said.

November robusta coffee futures on Liffe closed down $20, or 1 percent, at $1,977 a tonne, the lowest since Aug. 21.

In cocoa, the ICE December contract finished up $4, or 0.1 percent, at $3,057 a tonne. December cocoa in London ended up 6 pounds, or 0.3 percent, at 2,000 pounds a tonne. (Additional reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by David Goodman and Grant McCool)