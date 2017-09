LIMA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank sold $200 million in cash and 110 million soles in two-month paper in the local spot market on Tuesday to offset the slipping sol currency, which ended stable at 2.795/2.796 per dollar.

The sol weakened Tuesday on signs of stronger economic growth in the United States that could spell an end to stimulus measures that have led investors to seek higher yields in emerging economies like Peru.