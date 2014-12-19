FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Electronics shares rise more than 4 pct on dividend, profit recovery hopes
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
December 19, 2014 / 1:55 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung Electronics shares rise more than 4 pct on dividend, profit recovery hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Samsung Electronics rose more than 4 percent early on Friday after local media said the electronics giant had decided to increase dividend payouts to boost shareholder value.

Samsung Electronics didn’t immediately comment on the reports, but South Korea’s main bourse operator has asked the electronics giant to clarify its position on the matter via regulatory filing by 0900 GMT.

Several brokerages have tipped Samsung Electronics to post a recovery in fourth-quarter profit, after bottoming out in the July-September period. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.