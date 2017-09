SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - South Korean shares extended losses to a one-week low on Monday after Greeks voted to reject terms of austerity measures demanded in return for a bailout, raising the prospect it could be forced out of the European common currency.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 2.1 percent at 2,060.06 points as of 0452 GMT, its lowest since June 30. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)