FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Singapore gains on cbank growth forecast
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 14, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Singapore gains on cbank growth forecast

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Mai Nguyen
    HANOI, April 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets edged down on Monday, while the Singapore index climbed
on expectation of an economic rebound from a weak first quarter
and Indonesian shares recouped after a post-election slump.
    Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index was up
0.4 percent, ending two straight sessions of losses, after the
country's central bank said it would keep its tight monetary
policy stance on expectation of only moderate economic growth
this year. 
    "Barring a significant shock in the external environment,
the Singapore economy should expand at a moderate pace over the
course of the year," the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in
its half-yearly statement.
    Industrial conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings 
and subsidiary Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd were the
top gainers on the Singapore market.
    Jakarta's Composite Index climbed 0.62 percent,
picking up from a 3.1 percent post-election loss on Thursday on
disappointment about a possible formation of a weak government
with limited ability to boost investments. 
    Construction materials firm Semen Indonesia (Perserco) Tbk
PT led the gains with a 3.3 percent advance, bouncing
back from a 8.8 percent fall over the previous two sessions,
Reuters data showed.
    Stocks in the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam all drifted
lower by midday on Monday.
    The Philippine main index dipped 0.29 percent,
extending its loss in the previous session after its eight-month
high close on Thursday, Reuters data showed.
    Stocks in Malaysia eased 0.1 percent and Vietnam's
benchmark VN Index edged down 0.21 percent.
    The Thai market was closed on Monday for a public holiday.
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0521 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   416.19        416.81       -0.15
 Singapore          3211.12       3198.22       +0.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1850.82       1852.66       -0.10
 Jakarta            4846.30       4816.58       +0.62
 Manila             6578.08       6596.96       -0.29
 Ho Chi Minh         599.31        600.57       -0.21
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Editing by Martin Petty and Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.