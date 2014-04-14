FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore shares close at 1-week high on improved outlook
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 14, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore shares close at 1-week high on improved outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Mai Nguyen
    HANOI, April 14 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks advanced on
Monday, while most other regional markets fell, helped by a
central bank forecast of a moderate economic rebound for the
City State, and Indonesian equities picked up after a
post-election slump.
    The Straits Times Index bounced back from previous
losses after Singapore's central bank said on Monday it would
maintain a tight monetary policy, backed by optimism on the
economic outlook, despite weak first-quarter data.
 
    "The Singapore economy is expected to grow at a moderate
pace in 2014, supported by the cyclical uplift in the
industrialised economies," the Monetary Authority of Singapore
said.
    The Singapore index closed up 0.52 percent at 3214.83, the
highest since April 3, led by industrial conglomerate Jardine
Matheson Holdings and subsidiary Jardine Strategic
Holdings Ltd, Reuters data showed.
    Indonesia's Jakarta's Composite Index climbed 1
percent, with the banking sector outperforming others.
    The region's second best performer so far this year has
gained a combined 2.1 percent in two sessions, recouping after a
more than 3 percent drop on Thursday amid political uncertainty
that could impact investments in the country. 
    Stocks in the Philippines fell for a third straight
day to close down 0.11 percent with trading at the lowest volume
in almost three months, Reuters data showed.
    Malaysia was nearly flat at 0.06 percent and
Vietnam's VN Index lost 0.74 percent amid cautious
sentiment and extended net selling by foreigner investors.
    The Thai market was closed on Monday for a public holiday.
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   415.91        416.81       -0.22
 Singapore          3214.83       3198.22       +0.52
 Kuala Lumpur       1851.53       1852.66       -0.06
 Jakarta            4864.88       4816.58       +1.00
 Manila             6589.55       6596.96       -0.11
 Ho Chi Minh         596.11        600.57       -0.74
 
 Change on year 
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   415.91        388.37       +7.09
 Singapore          3214.83       3167.43       +1.50
 Kuala Lumpur       1851.53       1866.96       -0.83
 Bangkok            1389.16       1298.71       +6.96
 Jakarta            4864.88       4274.18      +13.82
 Manila             6589.55       5889.83      +11.88
 Ho Chi Minh         596.11        504.63      +18.13
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Editing by Martin Petty and Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.