SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Singapore hits 7-mth high on share deal
April 15, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Singapore hits 7-mth high on share deal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, April 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
gained on Tuesday, led by the Singapore market which rose on
news of a $2.45 billion share buying plan by the region's
biggest property developer, while Vietnam retreated as investors
cut their losses.
    Shares of CapitaMalls Asia surged 21.33 percent to
a 14-month closing high after Southeast Asia's biggest property
developer CapitaLand Ltd offered to buy out minority
shareholders in the Singapore-listed shopping mall operator.
 
    The deal is aimed at simplifying CapitaLand's corporate
structure and taking advantage of a discount valuation at
CapitaMalls. CapitaLand shares also jumped 6.51 percent.
    The Straits Times Index climbed 0.98 percent to
close at 3246.32, the highest since September last year.
    Shares in other markets also rose, with Indonesia up
0.11 percent, Malaysia rising 0.13 percent and the
Philippine benchmark advancing 0.49 percent.
    However, the Vietnamese market tumbled due to wide-ranging
offloading of equities as investors cut losses on expectations
of further declines. The VN Index marked a fourth
straight fall to close down 1.68 percent, near a two-week low.
    The Thai market was closed for a public holiday and will
reopen on Wednesday.
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   418.07        415.91       +0.52
 Singapore          3246.32       3214.83       +0.98
 Kuala Lumpur       1853.88       1851.53       +0.13
 Jakarta            4870.22       4864.88       +0.11
 Manila             6621.66       6589.55       +0.49
 Ho Chi Minh         586.09        596.11       -1.68
 
 Change on year 
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   418.07        388.37       +7.68
 Singapore          3246.32       3167.43       +2.49
 Kuala Lumpur       1853.88       1866.96       -0.70
 Bangkok            1389.16       1298.71       +6.96
 Jakarta            4870.22       4274.18      +13.95
 Manila             6621.66       5889.83      +12.43
 Ho Chi Minh         586.09        504.63      +16.14
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

