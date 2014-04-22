SE Asia Stocks-All up; Singapore nears 11-month high

HANOI, April 22 (Reuters) - All stock markets in Southeast Asia enjoyed a profitable trade on Tuesday, with the Singapore bourse scaling a closing high of more than 10 months on gains in property stocks. Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.67 percent to close at 3,277.53, the highest since June 4 last year. Gains in real estate companies were buoyed by a recent offer of CapitaLand to buy out minority shareholders in its shopping mall unit CapitaMalls Asia Ltd, analysts and traders said. "It had a positive impact... Property counters have been lagging behind the index for quite a long time now," said a Singapore-based trader with DBS. Real estate firm City Developments jumped 4.36 percent and CapitaLand climbed 0.93 percent. The Philippine index marked its fourth straight day of gains amid positive sentiment as investors expected firms to report good corporate earnings, due between late April and early May, analysts said. It rose 0.26 percent to end at 6,784.95, the highest since July 25 last year. It has risen 15.2 percent this year, Reuters data showed, making it the region's best performer. Stocks in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam also climbed, with Vietnam rebounding from a low of 10 weeks to end up 2.1 percent on bargain-hunting, led by banks and property stocks. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 421.59 421.26 +0.08 Singapore 3277.53 3255.83 +0.67 Kuala Lumpur 1866.42 1862.93 +0.19 Bangkok 1415.05 1413.07 +0.14 Jakarta 4898.21 4892.29 +0.12 Manila 6784.95 6767.51 +0.26 Ho Chi Minh 569.87 558.14 +2.10 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 421.59 388.37 +8.55 Singapore 3277.53 3167.43 +3.48 Kuala Lumpur 1866.42 1866.96 -0.03 Bangkok 1415.05 1298.71 +8.96 Jakarta 4898.21 4274.18 +14.60 Manila 6784.95 5889.83 +15.20 Ho Chi Minh 569.87 504.63 +12.93 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty and Subhranshu Sahu)