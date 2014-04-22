FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-All up; Singapore nears 11-month high
April 22, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-All up; Singapore nears 11-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, April 22 (Reuters) - All stock markets in Southeast
Asia enjoyed a profitable trade on Tuesday, with the Singapore
bourse scaling a closing high of more than 10 months on gains in
property stocks.
    Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.67
percent to close at 3,277.53, the highest since June 4 last
year.
    Gains in real estate companies were buoyed by a recent offer
of CapitaLand to buy out minority shareholders in its
shopping mall unit CapitaMalls Asia Ltd, analysts and
traders said. 
    "It had a positive impact... Property counters have been
lagging behind the index for quite a long time now," said a
Singapore-based trader with DBS.
    Real estate firm City Developments jumped 4.36
percent and CapitaLand climbed 0.93 percent.
    The Philippine index marked its fourth straight day
of gains amid positive sentiment as investors expected firms to
report good corporate earnings, due between late April and early
May, analysts said.
    It rose 0.26 percent to end at 6,784.95, the highest since
July 25 last year. It has risen 15.2 percent this year, Reuters
data showed, making it the region's best performer.
    Stocks in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand
 and Vietnam also climbed, with Vietnam rebounding
from a low of 10 weeks to end up 2.1 percent on bargain-hunting,
led by banks and property stocks. 
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   421.59        421.26       +0.08
 Singapore          3277.53       3255.83       +0.67
 Kuala Lumpur       1866.42       1862.93       +0.19
 Bangkok            1415.05       1413.07       +0.14
 Jakarta            4898.21       4892.29       +0.12
 Manila             6784.95       6767.51       +0.26
 Ho Chi Minh         569.87        558.14       +2.10
 
 Change on year 
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   421.59        388.37       +8.55
 Singapore          3277.53       3167.43       +3.48
 Kuala Lumpur       1866.42       1866.96       -0.03
 Bangkok            1415.05       1298.71       +8.96
 Jakarta            4898.21       4274.18      +14.60
 Manila             6784.95       5889.83      +15.20
 Ho Chi Minh         569.87        504.63      +12.93
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty and
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
