FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares ease on late sell out; Singapore near 11-mth high
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares ease on late sell out; Singapore near 11-mth high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, April 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets
fell on Thursday with a late sell out erasing earlier gains in
Thai shares though solid buying in the Singapore market pushed
the Straits Times Index to a near eleven-month high.
    Bangkok's SET Index barely changed, edged down 0.05
percent on selling near market close that pushed trading volumes
to a more than five-week high, Reuters data showed. 
    The recent rallies in the index were mostly due to foreign
investors cashing into laggard emerging markets, analysts said.
    "Once the portfolio rebalancing is over we are likely to see
weaker trading environment," Maybank Kim Eng said in a note to
clients.
    The Philippine SE Composite Index and Indonesia's
Jakarta SE Composite Index, the region's best
performers, fell 0.56 percent and 0.04 percent respectively.
    But Singapore's Straits Times Index bounced back
from Wednesday's profit-taking session to close up 0.8 percent.
    Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, the city-state's
biggest listed firm by market capitalisation, led the gains,
rising 1.62 percent to close near a five-month high.
    Trade was thin in Vietnam as investors remained
cautious after recent steep falls, and Malaysia also
drifted lower by 0.11 percent. 
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   421.06        420.47       +0.14
 Singapore          3283.93       3258.01       +0.80
 Kuala Lumpur       1865.28       1867.35       -0.11
 Bangkok            1422.67       1423.39       -0.05
 Jakarta            4891.08       4893.15       -0.04
 Manila             6731.33       6769.52       -0.56
 Ho Chi Minh         570.46        569.36       +0.19
 
 Change on year 
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   421.06        388.37       +8.42
 Singapore          3283.93       3167.43       +3.68
 Kuala Lumpur       1865.28       1866.96       -0.09
 Bangkok            1422.67       1298.71       +9.54
 Jakarta            4891.08       4274.18      +14.43
 Manila             6731.33       5889.83      +14.29
 Ho Chi Minh         570.46        504.63      +13.05
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.