SE Asia Stocks-Most down; tensions rising in Ukraine
#Financials
April 25, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most down; tensions rising in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks tracked
losses in broader Asia on Friday with investors taking profits
in Singapore, while the Thai index was dragged lower after a net
selling session by foreign investors.
    Asian stocks struggled as fears of an escalating Ukraine
crisis eclipsed upbeat U.S. economic data and robust U.S. tech
shares. 
    The Straits Times Index retreated 0.44 percent from
a near-11-month closing high on profit-taking, mostly in banking
stocks, analysts said. 
    The Singapore stock market has risen as much as 11.2 percent
since its 2014 low hit in early February, Reuters data showed.
    Thailand's SET Index also drifted lower, extending
Thursday's losses with foreign investors becoming net sellers
after 10 straight net-buying sessions, Reuters data showed.
    Indonesia and Vietnam bucked the trend to
advance 0.39 percent and 1.3 percent respectively. But low
volumes indicated weak buying demand in both markets.
    Stocks in Malaysia dipped 0.15 percent and the
Philippine SE Composite Index edged down 0.39 percent.
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0554 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   420.18        421.03       -0.20
 Singapore          3269.55       3283.93       -0.44
 Kuala Lumpur       1862.40       1865.28       -0.15
 Bangkok            1418.31       1422.67       -0.31
 Jakarta            4909.96       4891.08       +0.39
 Manila             6705.03       6731.33       -0.39
 Ho Chi Minh         577.87        570.46       +1.30
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

