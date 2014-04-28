FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on Ukraine crisis, weaker U.S. equities
April 28, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on Ukraine crisis, weaker U.S. equities

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, April 28 (Reuters) - Regional market struggled on
Monday morning in thin trade after a dismal week on Wall Street
and tension in Ukraine spreading across Asia.
    Asian shares wavered in choppy trade after an uninspiring
performance on Wall Street and amid increasing tension in
Ukraine. 
    Most Southeast Asian shares fell, with Jakarta SE Composite
Index dropping 1.03 percent to a two-week low.
    Auto and truck manufacturer Astra International Tbk PT
 led the losses, with shares falling 2.86 percent,
followed by telecom firm Perusahaan Perseroan Telekomunikasi
Indonesia Tbk PT with a 1.06 percent decrease.
    Thai shares bucked the trend to edge up 0.56
percent, bouncing back from their biggest drop in six weeks hit
in the previous session due to concerns political violence.
.
    Construction material company Siam Cement Pcl 
advanced 1.85 percent, and Kasikornbank Pcl climbed
2.14 percent.
    Foreign investors returned to net buying position on Friday,
but analysts said it was short-term speculative trading and
expected Thai stock market to move range-bound this week in the
absence of fresh triggers and a lack of political progress.
    The Philippine SE Composite Index was on track for a
fourth straight loss, dropping 0.61 percent, and Singapore's
Straits Times Index drifted lower, led by the region's
largest property developer CapitaLand on weak
earnings. 
    Stocks in Malaysia barely changed and Vietnam 
eased 0.14 percent. 
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0547 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   419.16        419.59       -0.10
 Singapore          3261.65       3267.57       -0.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1861.92       1860.98       +0.05
 Bangkok            1416.09       1408.16       +0.56
 Jakarta            4847.40       4897.64       -1.03
 Manila             6644.63       6685.10       -0.61
 Ho Chi Minh         578.11        578.92       -0.14
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
