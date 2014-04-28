SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on Ukraine crisis, weaker U.S. equities

HANOI, April 28 (Reuters) - Regional market struggled on Monday morning in thin trade after a dismal week on Wall Street and tension in Ukraine spreading across Asia. Asian shares wavered in choppy trade after an uninspiring performance on Wall Street and amid increasing tension in Ukraine. Most Southeast Asian shares fell, with Jakarta SE Composite Index dropping 1.03 percent to a two-week low. Auto and truck manufacturer Astra International Tbk PT led the losses, with shares falling 2.86 percent, followed by telecom firm Perusahaan Perseroan Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk PT with a 1.06 percent decrease. Thai shares bucked the trend to edge up 0.56 percent, bouncing back from their biggest drop in six weeks hit in the previous session due to concerns political violence. . Construction material company Siam Cement Pcl advanced 1.85 percent, and Kasikornbank Pcl climbed 2.14 percent. Foreign investors returned to net buying position on Friday, but analysts said it was short-term speculative trading and expected Thai stock market to move range-bound this week in the absence of fresh triggers and a lack of political progress. The Philippine SE Composite Index was on track for a fourth straight loss, dropping 0.61 percent, and Singapore's Straits Times Index drifted lower, led by the region's largest property developer CapitaLand on weak earnings. Stocks in Malaysia barely changed and Vietnam eased 0.14 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0547 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 419.16 419.59 -0.10 Singapore 3261.65 3267.57 -0.18 Kuala Lumpur 1861.92 1860.98 +0.05 Bangkok 1416.09 1408.16 +0.56 Jakarta 4847.40 4897.64 -1.03 Manila 6644.63 6685.10 -0.61 Ho Chi Minh 578.11 578.92 -0.14 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)