FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Southeast Asian shares extend losses; Jakarta hits 2-week low
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Southeast Asian shares extend losses; Jakarta hits 2-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian shares
extended losses on Monday as an uninspiring performance on Wall
Street and increasing tensions in Ukraine hurt investor
sentiment and prompted capital outflows from regional markets.
 
    Risk appetite was also weighed down by signals that Chinese
authorities are not likely to support the economy with more
stimulus, though the main impetus was coming from developments
in Ukraine.
    Most Southeast Asian shares were in the red, with the
Jakarta SE Composite Index leading the decline, dropping
1.6 percent to its lowest close in more than two weeks.
    The Philippine SE Composite Index dipped 1.2 percent,
also hitting a two-week low, while Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was down 1 percent.
    Thai shares bucked the trend to inch up 0.2 percent,
bouncing back from their biggest drop in six weeks hit in the
previous session due to concerns of political violence.
.
    Stronger gains made earlier in the day were trimmed after
data showed Thai factory output dropping for a 12th straight
month, with some economists saying recession is possible with a
caretaker government unable to provide much stimulus and exports
remaining weak. 
    Singapore and Malaysia also fell, edging
down 0.8 percent and 0.3 percent respectively.

    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 1000 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   417.36        419.59       -0.53
 Singapore          3242.71       3267.57       -0.76
 Kuala Lumpur       1855.74       1860.98       -0.28
 Bangkok            1411.23       1408.16       +0.22
 Jakarta            4818.76       4897.64       -1.61
 Manila             6604.35       6685.10       -1.21
 Ho Chi Minh         573.10        578.92       -1.01
   
 Change on year 
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   417.36        388.37       +7.46
 Singapore          3242.71       3167.43       +2.38
 Kuala Lumpur       1855.74       1866.96       -0.60
 Bangkok            1411.23       1298.71       +8.66
 Jakarta            4818.76       4274.18      +12.74
 Manila             6604.35       5889.83      +12.13
 Ho Chi Minh         573.10        504.63      +13.57
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.