SE Asia Stocks-Southeast Asian shares extend losses; Jakarta hits 2-week low

SINGAPORE, April 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian shares extended losses on Monday as an uninspiring performance on Wall Street and increasing tensions in Ukraine hurt investor sentiment and prompted capital outflows from regional markets. Risk appetite was also weighed down by signals that Chinese authorities are not likely to support the economy with more stimulus, though the main impetus was coming from developments in Ukraine. Most Southeast Asian shares were in the red, with the Jakarta SE Composite Index leading the decline, dropping 1.6 percent to its lowest close in more than two weeks. The Philippine SE Composite Index dipped 1.2 percent, also hitting a two-week low, while Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was down 1 percent. Thai shares bucked the trend to inch up 0.2 percent, bouncing back from their biggest drop in six weeks hit in the previous session due to concerns of political violence. . Stronger gains made earlier in the day were trimmed after data showed Thai factory output dropping for a 12th straight month, with some economists saying recession is possible with a caretaker government unable to provide much stimulus and exports remaining weak. Singapore and Malaysia also fell, edging down 0.8 percent and 0.3 percent respectively. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 1000 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.36 419.59 -0.53 Singapore 3242.71 3267.57 -0.76 Kuala Lumpur 1855.74 1860.98 -0.28 Bangkok 1411.23 1408.16 +0.22 Jakarta 4818.76 4897.64 -1.61 Manila 6604.35 6685.10 -1.21 Ho Chi Minh 573.10 578.92 -1.01 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.36 388.37 +7.46 Singapore 3242.71 3167.43 +2.38 Kuala Lumpur 1855.74 1866.96 -0.60 Bangkok 1411.23 1298.71 +8.66 Jakarta 4818.76 4274.18 +12.74 Manila 6604.35 5889.83 +12.13 Ho Chi Minh 573.10 504.63 +13.57 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Anand Basu)