SE Asia Stocks-All up; Malaysia hits 4-month high
April 30, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-All up; Malaysia hits 4-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - All stock markets in
Southeast Asia rose on Wednesday on solid corporate earnings,
with Malaysia scaling to its four-month peak on foreign
investment inflows. 
    Gains eclipsed worries about Ukraine after the United States
and the European Union imposed more sanctions on Russia for its
role in backing the separatist movement in eastern Ukraine.
 
    Malaysia saw a surge in foreign capital inflows as investors
went on a buying spree, taking cue from better-than-expected
corporate earnings across the region. The Malaysian index rose
for a second day and closed 0.7 percent higher at 1,871.52, its
highest since Dec. 31, 2013.
    Gains were led by media firm Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd
, which rose 4.1 percent, and telecommunications
company DiGi.Com Bhd, which was up 2.8 percent. 
    Singapore recovered from two-week lows after two of the
country's largest banks posted record profits that surpassed
expectations. The Straits Times Index gained 0.8
percent after dropping to its lowest since April 14 the previous
day.
    Shares of UOB Ltd, DBS Ltd and OCBC Ltd
 trimmed gains made earlier in the day after DBS and
OCBC posted profits that easily surpassed market estimates. UOB
reported its first-quarter profit after market hours.
 
    Indonesia gained 0.4 percent, while Thailand 
rose 0.2 percent.   
    The Philippines stretched gains into a second day,
rising 1.1 percent, bolstered by advances in real estate company
Megaworld Corp.
    All the six markets will be closed on Thursday for a public
holiday, while the Vietnam market was closed on Wednesday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   418.96        417.41       +0.37
 Singapore          3264.71       3237.74       +0.83
 Kuala Lumpur       1871.52       1859.34       +0.66
 Bangkok            1414.94       1412.33       +0.18
 Jakarta            4840.15       4819.68       +0.42
 Manila             6707.91       6636.45       +1.08
 
 Change on year 
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   418.96        388.37       +7.88
 Singapore          3264.71       3167.43       +3.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1871.52       1866.96       +0.24
 Bangkok            1414.94       1298.71       +8.95
 Jakarta            4840.15       4274.18      +13.24
 Manila             6707.91       5889.83      +13.89
   
    * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is
a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

    

 (Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
