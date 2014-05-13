FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines, Indonesia rise to 11-month highs
#Asia
May 13, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines, Indonesia rise to 11-month highs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Shares in the Philippines and Indonesia
rose to their highest in 11 months on Tuesday, following other
Asian markets as investors shrugged off tensions in Ukraine,
while half of the southeast Asian markets were closed for a
holiday. 
    The Philippine index was up 0.7 percent by 0556 GMT
to hit its highest since June 11, while the Jakarta Composite
Index climbed to its highest since June 7.
    Asian shares rose on Tuesday as tensions in Ukraine were
eclipsed by a strong night on Wall Street. 
    Shares in Bloomberry Resorts Corp gained 2.6
percent after Philippine property developer Ayala Land Inc
 said it had partnered with Bloomberry to operate a mall
at the latter's $1.2 billion Solaire complex, Manila's newest
gaming hub, to be opened later this year. 
    Globe Telecom Inc, the Philippines' second biggest
telecommunications firm, was up 1.1 percent after its net profit
more than quadrupled in the March quarter. 
    However, stocks in Vietnam fell with the benchmark VN Index
, hovering just below a four-month low hit in the previous
session. 
    Stock markets in Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore were
closed for holidays on Tuesday.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0556 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   417.51        417.52        0.00
 Jakarta            4920.82       4913.00       +0.16
 Manila             6861.36       6811.34       +0.73
 Ho Chi Minh         514.96        517.05       -0.40
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
