FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Rise amid inflows; Indonesia up on Jokowi hopes
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 14, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Rise amid inflows; Indonesia up on Jokowi hopes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 14 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares jumped to
11-month highs on Wednesday as chances of a win for a popular
presidential candidate increased ahead of a July election, while
Thai stocks rose the most in three months amid foreign inflows
into markets across the region.
    Jakarta's main index closed up 1.4 percent at
4,991.64, after Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo boosted
his chances in the presidential election by securing the support
of the country's second-largest political party. 
    The market brought in 1.26 trillion rupiah ($109.22
million), the biggest daily inflows since April 9, Thomson
Reuters data showed. 
    Indonesia's stock market will be shut on Thursday for a
holiday.
    Bangkok's SET index rose 1.5 percent to close at
1,396.03, recovering some of the losses over the past five
sessions. Brokers said the gain was in line with Asia, tracking
the S&P 500 which closed at a record high overnight. 
    Net foreign inflows into Thai stocks were a modest 189
million baht ($5.79 million) after two sessions of outflows.
 
    "External sentiment did help the local market. The issue
about the election re-run was also among the domestic factors
but it remains to be seen," said Koraphat Vorachet, an analyst
at Nomura Pattnasin.
    A meeting between Thailand's interim prime minister and the
Election Commission to fix a date for polls that the government
hopes will break a stalemate was postponed on Wednesday due to
security concerns over the venue. 
    In the Philippines, the stock market took in net foreign
inflows of 2.86 billion peso ($65 million) amid strong buying
interest in shares of Ayala Land and Universal Robina
Corp, stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.84        417.43       +1.53
 Singapore          3259.09       3222.43       +1.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1879.20       1866.08       +0.70
 Bangkok            1396.03       1375.14       +1.52
 Jakarta            4991.63       4921.39       +1.43
 Manila             6880.44       6852.81       +0.40
 Ho Chi Minh         529.53        513.91       +3.04
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.84        388.37       +9.13
 Singapore          3259.09       3167.43       +2.89
 Kuala Lumpur       1879.20       1866.96       +0.66
 Bangkok            1396.03       1298.71       +7.49
 Jakarta            4991.63       4274.18      +16.79 
 Manila             6880.44       5889.83      +16.82
 Ho Chi Minh         529.53        504.63       +4.93
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    
($1 = 43.8300 Philippine Pesos)
($1 = 11536.5000 Indonesian Rupiahs)
($1 = 32.6200 Thai Baht)    

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.