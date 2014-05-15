FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Thai shares pare gains, Vietnam down
Sections
Featured
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 15, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai shares pare gains, Vietnam down

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 15 (Reuters) - Thai shares fell on Thursday
after violence erupted in Bangkok and a meeting to set an
election date was disrupted, while the Vietnam index reversed
gains due to late selling amid spreading anti-China riots.
 
    After a range-bound session, the Thai SET index 
ended down 0.06 percent at 1,395.21, after earlier hitting
1,396.84, the highest since May 8. The political tension hit
tourism stocks, including Thai Airways International.
 
    Protesters seeking to oust Thailand's government broke into
the grounds of an air force compound on Thursday where the
acting prime minister was meeting the Election Commission to fix
a date for new polls, forcing him to flee.
    The disruption came hours after gunmen attacked
anti-government protesters that killed three people.
 
    Some investors bet a solution to the prolonged political
crisis was near which helped limit market losses, said
strategist Viwat Techapoonphol of broker Tisco Securities.
    "Foreign interest remained weak. But in terms of sentiment,
there's a bit of hope to see clarity on the political problems,"
said Viwat Techapoonphol, a strategist at broker Tisco
Securities.
    In Manila, shares fell after two days of gains amid
domestic-led selling, though foreign investors piled into stocks
for a third session on Thursday, adding a net 305.6 million peso
($7 million), exchange data showed.
    Nomura said in a report dated May 14 that it preferred
Singapore and the Philippines but was cautious on ASEAN markets
overall due to elevated valuations, diminished growth prospects
and returning risks from external funding pressures.
    "We see long-term potential in the market... but the
near-term prospects are muddled by high valuations and imminent
tighter financial conditions," it said of the Philippine stock
market.
    Singapore rose for a second session, up 0.4 percent
at a three-week high. Malaysia also closed slightly
higher, with foreign investors buying about 140 million ringgit
($43.49 million), stock exchange data showed.
    Indonesia was shut for a market holiday, and will reopen on
Friday. Jakarta has been Asia's best-performing market this
year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   422.87        423.87       -0.24
 Singapore          3272.49       3259.09       +0.41
 Kuala Lumpur       1879.83       1879.20       +0.03
 Bangkok            1395.21       1396.03       -0.06
 Manila             6849.33       6880.44       -0.45
 Ho Chi Minh         524.05        529.53       -1.03
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   422.87        388.37       +8.88
 Singapore          3272.49       3167.43       +3.32
 Kuala Lumpur       1879.83       1866.96       +0.69
 Bangkok            1395.21       1298.71       +7.43
 Jakarta               --         4274.18      +16.79
 Manila             6849.33       5889.83      +16.29
 Ho Chi Minh         524.05        504.63       +3.85
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    
($1 = 43.5550 Philippine Pesos)
($1 = 3.2190 Malaysian Ringgits)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.