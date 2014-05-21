SE Asia Stocks - Mixed; Thai index up on calm after martial law

May 21 (Reuters) - Thai shares recovered on Wednesday as the capital Bangkok remained calm, a day after the army declared martial law to restore order following prolonged anti-government protests, while other Southeast Asia markets mostly fell tracking Wall Street. Thailand's SET index closed 0.6 percent firmer, led by energy shares, after having fallen more than 1.1 percent in the previous session. Analysts said the lack of violence aided sentiment, though the market had been watching the meeting between rival parties arranged by the army with caution and the index may move sideways until the crisis is resolved, she added. Thailand's army chief will meet leaders of rival political groups and parties, Election Commission members and senators later on Wednesday to discuss a way out of the country's political crisis, an army spokesman said. Foreign investors sold a net 3.06 billion baht ($94.05 million) worth of shares, a day after the highest foreign outflow recorded in six months. They have sold a net $351.05 million worth of shares since the army declared martial law on Tuesday. Retail investors and domestic institutions were on the buying side, acquiring 2.3 billion baht and 555 million baht worth of shares respectively, stock exchange data showed. Indonesia, recouping its early losses, ended 0.3 percent firmer, while Vietnam ended at a two-week high as recent gains attracted investors. Other Southeast Asian markets declined after U.S. stocks fell in a broad selloff on Tuesday. The Philippines closed 1.8 percent down to a two-week closing low, Singapore and Malaysia slipped 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent respectively. Malaysia witnessed $30.75 million of foreign inflows, while Manila saw a net $30.94 million worth of foreign buying in shares. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 422.00 421.66 +0.08 Singapore 3261.78 3265.47 -0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1877.03 1881.16 -0.22 Bangkok 1402.92 1394.69 +0.59 Jakarta 4910.29 4895.96 +0.29 Manila 6762.38 6882.73 -1.75 Ho Chi Minh 543.88 537.52 +1.18 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 422.00 388.37 +8.66 Singapore 3261.78 3167.43 +2.98 Kuala Lumpur 1877.03 1866.96 +0.54 Bangkok 1402.92 1298.71 +8.02 Jakarta 4910.29 4274.18 +14.88 Manila 6762.38 5889.83 +14.81 Ho Chi Minh 543.88 504.63 +7.78 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 32.5350 Thai baht) ($1 = 3.2205 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 43.7325 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO and Viparat Jantraprap in BANGKOK; Editing by Sunil Nair)