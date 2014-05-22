FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Mostly up; Thailand sees outflow for 3rd day as army takes over govt
May 22, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Mostly up; Thailand sees outflow for 3rd day as army takes over govt

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets ended firmer
on Thursday, while the Thai stock market saw foreign outflows
for a third straight session as the country's army chief seized
control of the government two days after he declared martial
law. 
    Outflows stood at 1.9 billion baht ($58.52 million) on
Thursday, extending the net foreign selling to $409.6 million
after the army declared martial law on Tuesday. 
    After the market closed, Thailand's army seized control of
the government, saying it had to restore order and push through
reforms and a senior army official told Reuters the military
would send troops and vehicles to escort protesters away from
rally sites., 
    "It's quite a surprise. It could deal another blow to the
Thai stock market tomorrow and probably more foreign selloffs,"
said Charnyingyong, strategist at broker Phillip Securities. 
    Before the announcement, Thailand's SET index ended
0.2 percent up, after touching its highest level since May 6
during early trade. 
    Other Southeast Asian markets mostly trader firmer after a
private survey showed China's factory sector turned in its best
performance in five months in May, and a reassurance by the U.S.
Federal Reserve to keep easy policy for the foreseeable future.
  
    The Jakarta Composite Index ended 1.2 percent higher,
while the Philippines gained 1 percent and Singapore
 edged up 0.1 percent. 
    Malaysia bucked the trend, losing 0.1 percent, while
Vietnam ended 0.4 percent weaker. 
                
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.08        421.71       +0.33
 Singapore          3265.66       3261.78       +0.12 
 Kuala Lumpur       1875.12       1877.03       -0.10
 Bangkok            1405.21       1402.92       +0.16
 Jakarta            4969.88       4910.29       +1.21
 Manila             6830.58       6762.38       +1.01
 Ho Chi Minh         541.73        543.43       -0.40
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.08        388.37       +8.94
 Singapore          3265.66       3167.43       +3.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1875.12       1866.96       +0.44
 Bangkok            1405.21       1298.71       +8.20
 Jakarta            4969.88       4274.18      +16.26
 Manila             6830.58       5889.83      +15.97
 Ho Chi Minh         541.73        504.63       +7.35
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    
($1 = 32.4700 Thai baht)
($1 = 11507.5000 Indonesian rupiah)
($1 = 3.2140 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Viparat Jantraprap in
Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
