SE Asia Stocks -Mostly up; Thailand sees outflow for 3rd day as army takes over govt

May 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets ended firmer on Thursday, while the Thai stock market saw foreign outflows for a third straight session as the country's army chief seized control of the government two days after he declared martial law. Outflows stood at 1.9 billion baht ($58.52 million) on Thursday, extending the net foreign selling to $409.6 million after the army declared martial law on Tuesday. After the market closed, Thailand's army seized control of the government, saying it had to restore order and push through reforms and a senior army official told Reuters the military would send troops and vehicles to escort protesters away from rally sites., "It's quite a surprise. It could deal another blow to the Thai stock market tomorrow and probably more foreign selloffs," said Charnyingyong, strategist at broker Phillip Securities. Before the announcement, Thailand's SET index ended 0.2 percent up, after touching its highest level since May 6 during early trade. Other Southeast Asian markets mostly trader firmer after a private survey showed China's factory sector turned in its best performance in five months in May, and a reassurance by the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep easy policy for the foreseeable future. The Jakarta Composite Index ended 1.2 percent higher, while the Philippines gained 1 percent and Singapore edged up 0.1 percent. Malaysia bucked the trend, losing 0.1 percent, while Vietnam ended 0.4 percent weaker. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.08 421.71 +0.33 Singapore 3265.66 3261.78 +0.12 Kuala Lumpur 1875.12 1877.03 -0.10 Bangkok 1405.21 1402.92 +0.16 Jakarta 4969.88 4910.29 +1.21 Manila 6830.58 6762.38 +1.01 Ho Chi Minh 541.73 543.43 -0.40 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.08 388.37 +8.94 Singapore 3265.66 3167.43 +3.10 Kuala Lumpur 1875.12 1866.96 +0.44 Bangkok 1405.21 1298.71 +8.20 Jakarta 4969.88 4274.18 +16.26 Manila 6830.58 5889.83 +15.97 Ho Chi Minh 541.73 504.63 +7.35 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.