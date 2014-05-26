FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Thai shares weaker; economic policy in focus after coup
May 26, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Thai shares weaker; economic policy in focus after coup

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks mostly
fell on Monday, with Thai shares declining for a second day as
caution remained after a military coup last week, while Malaysia
hit its lowest close in more than two weeks on selling by local
investors.
    The Thai SET index ended down 0.6 percent at
1,388.29, coming off the day's low of 1,381.01. Shares of PTT
, the country's top energy firm by market
capitalisation, dropped 2.6 percent amid concerns about possible
energy reforms by the military government, brokers said.
    But builders such as Ch Karnchang jumped on
expectation that the military government would speed up
disbursements for infrastructure projects that had been put on
hold during months of political unrest, while consumer stocks,
including Charoen Pokphand Foods, gained ahead of
economic policies next week. 
    Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 3.4 billion baht
($104.31 million) on Monday, after offloading a net 20.06
billion baht ($615.43 million) over the last four sessions
following the military coup. 
    The Philippine main index closed down 0.3 percent,
extending losses for a second day. Foreign investors sold shares
worth a net 748.2 million peso ($17.14 million), stock exchange
data showed. 
    Stocks in Malaysia fell for a fifth session, closing
down 0.3 percent at 1,862.80, their lowest close since May 8,
with local institutions selling shares worth a net 74 million
ringgit ($23.04 million), stock exchange data showed.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   421.03        421.82       -0.19
 Singapore          3282.88       3278.02       +0.15
 Kuala Lumpur       1862.80       1869.22       -0.34 
 Bangkok            1388.29       1396.84       -0.61
 Jakarta            4963.93       4973.06       -0.18
 Manila             6790.42       6811.33       -0.31
 Ho Chi Minh         544.06        541.49       +0.47 
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   421.03        388.37       +8.41
 Singapore          3282.88       3167.43       +3.64
 Kuala Lumpur       1862.80       1866.96       -0.22
 Bangkok            1388.29       1298.71       +6.90
 Jakarta            4963.93       4274.18      +16.14
 Manila             6790.42       5889.83      +15.29
 Ho Chi Minh         544.06        504.63       +7.81
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.  

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

