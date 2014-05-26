SE Asia Stocks -Thai shares weaker; economic policy in focus after coup

BANGKOK, May 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks mostly fell on Monday, with Thai shares declining for a second day as caution remained after a military coup last week, while Malaysia hit its lowest close in more than two weeks on selling by local investors. The Thai SET index ended down 0.6 percent at 1,388.29, coming off the day's low of 1,381.01. Shares of PTT , the country's top energy firm by market capitalisation, dropped 2.6 percent amid concerns about possible energy reforms by the military government, brokers said. But builders such as Ch Karnchang jumped on expectation that the military government would speed up disbursements for infrastructure projects that had been put on hold during months of political unrest, while consumer stocks, including Charoen Pokphand Foods, gained ahead of economic policies next week. Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 3.4 billion baht ($104.31 million) on Monday, after offloading a net 20.06 billion baht ($615.43 million) over the last four sessions following the military coup. The Philippine main index closed down 0.3 percent, extending losses for a second day. Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 748.2 million peso ($17.14 million), stock exchange data showed. Stocks in Malaysia fell for a fifth session, closing down 0.3 percent at 1,862.80, their lowest close since May 8, with local institutions selling shares worth a net 74 million ringgit ($23.04 million), stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 421.03 421.82 -0.19 Singapore 3282.88 3278.02 +0.15 Kuala Lumpur 1862.80 1869.22 -0.34 Bangkok 1388.29 1396.84 -0.61 Jakarta 4963.93 4973.06 -0.18 Manila 6790.42 6811.33 -0.31 Ho Chi Minh 544.06 541.49 +0.47 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 421.03 388.37 +8.41 Singapore 3282.88 3167.43 +3.64 Kuala Lumpur 1862.80 1866.96 -0.22 Bangkok 1388.29 1298.71 +6.90 Jakarta 4963.93 4274.18 +16.14 Manila 6790.42 5889.83 +15.29 Ho Chi Minh 544.06 504.63 +7.81 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)