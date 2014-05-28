FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Most higher; Thai shares rise for 2nd day
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 28, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most higher; Thai shares rise for 2nd day

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 28 (Reuters) - Thai stocks rose for a second
session on Wednesday as economic optimism revived appetite for
consumer-related shares while Philippine stocks snapped three
sessions of losses ahead of the release of first-quarter
economic data on Thursday.
    Thailand's military rulers have started working on boosting
consumption and investment after they seized control of the
government last week. Economic policies are expected to be
announced next week, including the state budget. 
    Shares of retailer CP All, Kasikornbank
 and Advanced Info Service were among
those actively traded amid domestic-led buying. The key SET
index ended 0.7 percent higher at 1,402.79, the highest
close in almost one week.
    The market noted outflows for a seventh session since the
imposition of martial law on May 20 followed by the coup two
days later. Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 2.8
billion baht ($85.78 million) on Wednesday, Thomson Reuters data
showed. 
    The Philippine main index was up 0.1 percent, after a
modest loss of 0.6 percent in three sessions to Tuesday. Shares
of Philippine Long Distance Telephone and Megaworld
Corp led among gainers.
    The Philippine economy probably grew the most among regional
peers in the first three months of the year, driven by private
consumption and post-typhoon rebuilding that could continue to
bolster expansion ahead. 
    Malaysian shares gained 0.2 percent as the market
brought in net inflows worth a net 209 million ringgit ($64.97
million). Others in the region ended mostly higher as strong
economic data in the United States bolstered sentiment across
Asia. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   421.48        420.78       +0.16
 Singapore          3271.84       3274.06       -0.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1871.66       1867.57       +0.22
 Bangkok            1402.79       1392.73       +0.72
 Jakarta            4985.58       4963.93       +0.44
 Manila             6787.88       6780.26       +0.11
 Ho Chi Minh         557.34        552.75       +0.83
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   421.48        388.37       +8.53
 Singapore          3271.84       3167.43       +3.30
 Kuala Lumpur       1871.66       1866.96       +0.25
 Bangkok            1402.79       1298.71       +8.01
 Jakarta            4985.58       4274.18      +16.64
 Manila             6787.88       5889.83      +15.25
 Ho Chi Minh         557.34        504.63      +10.45
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 3.2170 Malaysian ringgit)
($1 = 32.6400 Thai baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.