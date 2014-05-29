FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Philippine near 1-month low; economic hopes further lift Thailand
May 29, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Philippine near 1-month low; economic hopes further lift Thailand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 29 (Reuters) - Thai shares rose for a third day
on Thursday amid active buying in builders and consumer stocks
as the military government has started working to revive
domestic economy, while Philippine shares hit a near one-month
low after a weaker-than-expected economic growth.
    The SET index was up 0.4 percent at 1,408.51, its
highest close since May 19. Shares of builder Ch Karnchang
 jumped more than 9 percent and retailer CP All
 closed at a one-year high.
    The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) is expected
to unveil economic policies next week, including state budget.
 
    The Philippine main index finished down 1.6 percent,
its worst drop in more than a week, led down by Metropolitan
Bank and Trust, which fell 3 percent to a near
one-month low.
    The Philippine economy unexpectedly grew at its slowest pace
in two years in the first quarter, hurt by the impact of last
year's super typhoon, raising some speculation the central bank
may delay an expected increase in its policy
rate. 
    Singapore's index climbed almost 1 percent to a
near one-year high. Malaysia rose for a second day to
around one-week high and Vietnam extended gains for a
fourth day. 
    Indonesia was shut for a market holiday.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   422.75        421.38       +0.33
 Singapore          3300.71       3271.84       +0.88
 Kuala Lumpur       1876.62       1871.66       +0.27
 Bangkok            1408.51       1402.79       +0.41
 Manila             6676.67       6787.88       -1.64
 Ho Chi Minh         558.45        557.34       +0.20
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   422.75        388.37       +8.85
 Singapore          3300.71       3167.43       +4.21
 Kuala Lumpur       1876.62       1866.96       +0.52
 Bangkok            1408.51       1298.71       +8.45
 Jakarta             closed       4274.18      +16.64
 Manila             6676.67       5889.83      +13.36
 Ho Chi Minh         558.45        504.63      +10.67
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.  

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

