SE Asia Stocks -Thai shares eke out slim gain in May; most others up
May 30, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Thai shares eke out slim gain in May; most others up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - Thai shares climbed to their
highest level in nearly a month on Friday, marking their fourth
straight month of gains, as economic hopes brought buyers to
benefitting sectors such as banks and retailers 
though foreign fund flows remained weak.
    The benchmark SET index ended up 0.5 percent at
1,415.73, the highest close since May 2, eking out a slim 0.1
percent gain for the month. The market rally this week, which
was led by domestic buyers, helped shares erase losses made
early in the month.
    Foreign investors were net sellers worth a net 2.2 billion
baht ($67.12 million), taking their net selling in seven days
since the imposition of martial law on May 20 to 33 billion baht
($1.01 billion), Thomson Reuters data showed. 
    Domestic institutions and retail investors bought shares
this month as the military government moved to restart public
spending and make delayed subsidy payments to rice farmers.
 
    Data from the Bank of Thailand showed a current account
deficit of $0.64 billion in April and exports falling from a
year earlier. Consumption edged up in April but investment
dipped from the previous month. 
    Southeast Asian stock markets had a mixed month in May.
    Indonesia fell 1.8 percent ahead of trade data on
Monday. Foreign selling hit stocks such as Astra International
 and Bank Mandiri, Thomson Reuters data
showed. The Jakarta index rose for a sixth month, adding 1.1
percent in May.
    Singapore and Malaysia extended gains for a
fourth month, up 1 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.
    The Philippines recorded a 0.9 percent loss, its
first in five months, and Vietnam dropped 2.8 percent, a
second month of loss. 
     
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   421.05        422.70       -0.39
 Singapore          3295.85       3300.71       -0.15
 Kuala Lumpur       1873.38       1876.62       -0.17
 Bangkok            1415.73       1408.51       +0.51
 Jakarta            4893.91       4985.58       -1.84
 Manila             6647.65       6676.67       -0.43
 Ho Chi Minh         562.02        558.45       +0.64
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   421.05        388.37       +8.41
 Singapore          3295.85       3167.43       +4.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1873.38       1866.96       +0.34
 Bangkok            1415.73       1298.71       +9.01
 Jakarta            4893.91       4274.18      +14.50
 Manila             6647.65       5889.83      +12.87
 Ho Chi Minh         562.02        504.63      +11.37
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    
($1 = 32.7750 Thai Baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

