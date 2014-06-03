FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Thailand, Philippines rise further
June 3, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Thailand, Philippines rise further

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, June 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks rose on
Tuesday, tracking strong regional markets, with Thai shares
 extending gains beyond their seven-month highs hit on
Monday after the military junta running the country outlined a
plan to speed up the recession-threatened economy.
    The military junta running Thailand has drawn up a list of
emergency measures such as price caps on fuel and loan
guarantees for small firms to kick-start the economy that
suffered from months of political turmoil. 
    Asian shares gained on Tuesday, with the Nikkei hitting a
two-month high, supported by solid U.S. and Chinese
manufacturing data. 
    Oil and gas firm PTT Pcl climbed 1.68 percent,
while Kasikorn Bank Pcl led the lenders to advance
1.81 percent as investors expected more loans would be needed
for coming investments.
    Stocks in some industrial land developers such as Hemaraj
Land Development Pcl also jumped on the government's
approval of new investment projects worth as much as $21 billion
within the next two months. Hemaraj Land advanced 4.4
percent. 
    The SET Index hit its highest close since Oct. 31 on Monday,
with foreign investors snapping their nine-day selling streak to
buy a net 2.7 billion baht ($82 million) worth of Thai equities.
    Analysts said Bangkok shares had shown signs of bullish
trading and expected the index to correct in between 1,460 and
1,480 points.
    The Philippine SE Composite Index also ticked up 1.33
percent by midday on Tuesday, on track for a second straight
gain that would help recover most of its losses suffered late
last week when the index tumbled on weaker-than-expected GDP
data. 
    Trading volume was also heavy on the Philippine Stock
Exchange, with midday level already surpassing its five-day
daily average level, Reuters data showed.
    Ayala Land Inc led gains, increasing 2.77 percent.
    Most other regional indices also advanced, with Malaysia
 rising 0.27 percent and Indonesia's Jakarta SE Composite
Index gaining 0.46 percent. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.53 percent by
midday while Singapore stocks bucked the trend, edging
down 0.15 percent.
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0534 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.83        421.99       +0.44
 Singapore          3297.20       3302.24       -0.15
 Kuala Lumpur       1869.30       1864.25       +0.27
 Bangkok            1451.79       1440.94       +0.75
 Jakarta            4934.71       4912.09       +0.46
 Manila             6799.83       6710.40       +1.33
 Ho Chi Minh         559.75        556.80       +0.53
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 32.8900 Thai Baht)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)

