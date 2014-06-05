FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Mostly weak ahead of ECB; Thai shares rebound
June 5, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Mostly weak ahead of ECB; Thai shares rebound

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 5 (Reuters) - Thai shares eked out slim gains
on Thursday as optimism around the military government's policy
boosted shares linked with domestic spending while stocks in the
Philippines edged lower after higher-than-expected inflation in
May.
    Southeast Asian stock markets were broadly weak, in line
with others in Asia, ahead of the European
Central Bank's monetary policy meeting on Thursday. 
    Bangkok's SET index was up 0.01 percent at midday.
It fell to a three-day low earlier due to profit-taking in
shares such as energy explorer PTT Exploration and Production
.
    Shares of hotelier Minor International rose after
curfew was lifted in some tourist towns. Shares of builder
Italian Thai Development hit a six-month high as the
army planned to push through infrastructure projects.
    The index is expected to move narrowly around 1,445-1,455
points, strategists at broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said.
The SET was at 1,449.4 at midday.
    The rally this week brought the SET's year-to-date gain to
11.6 percent, making it Asia's fifth-best performer, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
    "Investors should closely watch the economic plans from the
National Council of Peace and Order (NCPO)," they wrote in a
report.
    Thailand's finance ministry plans to propose a revised state
budget for the next fiscal year starting Oct. 1 and a deficit of
250 billion baht ($7.6 billion), similar to the current year's.
 
    The Philippine index eased 0.3 percent after an early
 range-bound session. Data showed Philippine inflation quickened
in May on costlier food and utilities, but the central bank is
still seen keeping rates steady for now to support the economy.
 
    Bucking the trend, shares of Bloomberry Resorts Corp
 gained as the leisure and gaming firm was in talks
with a potential Japanese partner for what could be the
company's maiden overseas venture. 
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0607 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   422.33        422.11       +0.05
 Singapore          3276.12       3280.17       -0.12
 Kuala Lumpur       1867.36       1865.20       +0.12
 Bangkok            1449.48       1449.40       +0.01
 Jakarta            4915.19       4932.56       -0.35
 Manila             6748.00       6766.57       -0.27
 Ho Chi Minh         552.84        553.46       -0.11
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

