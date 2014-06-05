FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
June 5, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai consumer, hotel shares up; Philippine cautious on inflation

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 5 (Reuters) - Thai shares rose on Thursday as
optimism around the domestic economy gave more boost to consumer
and hotelier shares while Philippine stocks were range-bound
amid expectations of a possible interest rate hike after higher
inflation in May.
    Most Southeast Asian stock markets recouped early losses and
closed higher as the European Central Bank is expected to ease
monetary policy later on Thursday to support a fragile economic
recovery. 
    The SET index closed up 0.26 percent at 1,453.16,
falling at one point to 1,444.98. Gains were led by shares of
Big C Supercenter and Minor International.
    Shares of ethanol producer Thai Agro Energy more
than doubled on their debut as investors built an exposure into 
alternative energy business. The stock closed at 5.6 baht versus
the initial public offering price of 2.0 baht.
    The military government's economic policy to revive domestic
consumption and investment underpinned market sentiment. The
index had risen almost 12 percent so far this year, Asia's fifth
best, according to Thomson Reuters data.
    The Philippine main index ended a tad higher.
Philippine inflation quickened in May to a two-and-a-half year
high on costlier food and utilities, prompting expectations the
central bank could raise interest rates. 
    "While hawkish talk would persist, we now think policymakers
would prefer rate adjustments in the fourth quarter," said a 
Citi broker report.
          
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.63        422.11       +0.36
 Singapore          3279.64       3280.17       -0.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1869.00       1865.20       +0.20
 Bangkok            1453.16       1449.40       +0.26
 Jakarta            4935.56       4932.56       +0.06
 Manila             6772.44       6766.57       +0.09
 Ho Chi Minh         551.10        553.46       -0.43
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.63        388.37       +9.08
 Singapore          3279.64       3167.43       +3.54
 Kuala Lumpur       1869.00       1866.96       +0.11
 Bangkok            1453.16       1298.71      +11.89
 Jakarta            4935.56       4274.18      +15.47
 Manila             6772.44       5889.83      +14.99
 Ho Chi Minh         551.10        504.63       +9.21
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

