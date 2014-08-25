FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia falls amid policy risk; planters drag Malaysia lower
#Asia
August 25, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia falls amid policy risk; planters drag Malaysia lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks fell for a
second day on Monday amid a fall in the rupiah and the
risk of possible changes in the government's fuel subsidy
policy, while losses in shares of plantation firms brought the
Malaysian benchmark to a one-week low.
    Jakarta's composite index eased 0.3 percent, adding
to Friday's fall and sliding further from a near 15-month high
hit late last week. A likelihood of higher fuel prices hit
shares of auto firm Astra International
. 
    Net foreign outflow on Monday was 176.7 billion rupiah
($15.1 million), after total inflows of 997 billion rupiah over
the past three days. The rupiah slid on Monday amid concerns
over Indonesia's current and budget deficits. 
    Malaysia's index ended at 1,862.31, the lowest close
since Aug. 18. Shares of Kuala Lumpur Kepong was the
top loser, partly due to concerns about Indonesia's possible
restriction of foreign ownership of plantations. 
    In Bangkok, the SET index extended gains for a third
day, closing at 1,563.13, the highest level since May 30, 2013.
    Thai military leader General Prayuth Chan-ocha was endorsed
as prime minister by Thailand's king on Monday and investors
looked forward to the new cabinet line-up. 
    Shares of Kasikornbank were among the gainers
after a number of big lots at a price higher than market.
  
    The Philippines' stock market was shut on Monday, and
will reopen on Tuesday. Investors await a set of data in the
week to gauge the health of the economy, including June trade
data on Tuesday and second quarter GDP on Thursday. 

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.27        445.92       -0.15
 Singapore          3330.28       3325.50       +0.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1862.31       1870.99       -0.46
 Bangkok            1563.13       1556.97       +0.40
 Jakarta            5184.95       5198.89       -0.27
 Ho Chi Minh         625.88        620.14       +0.93
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.27        388.37      +14.65
 Singapore          3330.28       3167.43       +5.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1862.31       1866.96       -0.25
 Bangkok            1563.13       1298.71      +20.36
 Jakarta            5184.95       4274.18      +21.31
 Manila                --         5889.83      +21.11
 Ho Chi Minh         625.88        504.63      +24.03
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    (1 US dollar = 11,716.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

