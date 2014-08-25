SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia falls amid policy risk; planters drag Malaysia lower

BANGKOK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks fell for a second day on Monday amid a fall in the rupiah and the risk of possible changes in the government's fuel subsidy policy, while losses in shares of plantation firms brought the Malaysian benchmark to a one-week low. Jakarta's composite index eased 0.3 percent, adding to Friday's fall and sliding further from a near 15-month high hit late last week. A likelihood of higher fuel prices hit shares of auto firm Astra International . Net foreign outflow on Monday was 176.7 billion rupiah ($15.1 million), after total inflows of 997 billion rupiah over the past three days. The rupiah slid on Monday amid concerns over Indonesia's current and budget deficits. Malaysia's index ended at 1,862.31, the lowest close since Aug. 18. Shares of Kuala Lumpur Kepong was the top loser, partly due to concerns about Indonesia's possible restriction of foreign ownership of plantations. In Bangkok, the SET index extended gains for a third day, closing at 1,563.13, the highest level since May 30, 2013. Thai military leader General Prayuth Chan-ocha was endorsed as prime minister by Thailand's king on Monday and investors looked forward to the new cabinet line-up. Shares of Kasikornbank were among the gainers after a number of big lots at a price higher than market. The Philippines' stock market was shut on Monday, and will reopen on Tuesday. Investors await a set of data in the week to gauge the health of the economy, including June trade data on Tuesday and second quarter GDP on Thursday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 445.27 445.92 -0.15 Singapore 3330.28 3325.50 +0.14 Kuala Lumpur 1862.31 1870.99 -0.46 Bangkok 1563.13 1556.97 +0.40 Jakarta 5184.95 5198.89 -0.27 Ho Chi Minh 625.88 620.14 +0.93 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 445.27 388.37 +14.65 Singapore 3330.28 3167.43 +5.14 Kuala Lumpur 1862.31 1866.96 -0.25 Bangkok 1563.13 1298.71 +20.36 Jakarta 5184.95 4274.18 +21.31 Manila -- 5889.83 +21.11 Ho Chi Minh 625.88 504.63 +24.03 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (1 US dollar = 11,716.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)