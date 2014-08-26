FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia at 2-wk closing low amid fuel price concerns
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 26, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia at 2-wk closing low amid fuel price concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares hit a 2-week
closing low on Tuesday as investors cut holdings on concerns of
a possible fuel price hike while the Philippine index ended at
its highest in nearly 15 months after a rally in shares of
Philippine Long Distance Telephone.
    Indonesia's key index fell 0.7 percent to 5,146.55,
its lowest close since Aug. 12. Shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia
 and Astra International retreated in strong
volume amid foreign selling, Thomson Reuters data showed.
    President-elect Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is likely to meet with
current president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono on Wednesday to
discuss a fuel subsidy plan, brokers said. 
    The Philippine index gained 0.2 percent to 7,146.35,
its highest close since May 29, 2013. PLDT shares jumped 2.7
percent to a record close of 3,390 peso, with foreign investors
buying stock worth a net 703 million peso ($16 million), stock
exchange data showed.
    Stocks in Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia
 were little changed while Asian shares held firm as
investors increasingly expect the European Central Bank to
expand liquidity as soon as next week to boost the sagging euro
zone economy. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index gained for a fifth day,
closing 0.51 percent up at its highest in more than six years
and boosted by buying in blue-chips. 

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   444.88        445.28       -0.09
 Singapore          3323.02       3330.28       -0.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1861.82       1862.31       -0.03
 Bangkok            1560.17       1563.13       -0.19 
 Jakarta            5146.55       5184.96       -0.74
 Manila             7146.35       7133.09       +0.19
 Ho Chi Minh         629.06        625.88       +0.51
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   444.88        388.37      +14.55
 Singapore          3323.02       3167.43       +4.91
 Kuala Lumpur       1861.82       1866.96       -0.28
 Bangkok            1560.17       1298.71      +20.13
 Jakarta            5146.55       4274.18      +20.41
 Manila             7146.35       5889.83      +21.33
 Ho Chi Minh         629.06        504.63      +24.66
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    
(1 US dollar = 43.7710 Philippine peso)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.