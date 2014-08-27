FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Most higher amid inflows; Indonesia ends losing streak
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 27, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most higher amid inflows; Indonesia ends losing streak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets gained on Wednesday in line with others in Asia, with
Indonesia snapping three days of falls aided by bargain-hunting,
but shares of coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk came
under selling pressure.
    Jakarta's Composite Index finished up 0.4 percent,
recovering from a combined 1.2 percent loss over the past three
sessions, amid selective buying in recently beaten-down stocks
such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia.
    Among underperformers, Bumi Resources dropped 2.1 percent
after a report that Indonesia may revoke the contracts of 17
coal miners that owe royalties to the government, including PT
Arutmin Indonesia, a unit of PT Bumi Resources Tbk.
 
    The region brought in foreign inflows amid positive
sentiment in Asia, including Malaysia's 157.61 million
ringgit($50 million) worth of net foreign buying and Thailand's
419 million baht ($13.13 million), stock exchange data showed.
    The Philippine stock market posted a net foreign
inflow of 1.2 billion peso ($27.48 million), mainly from strong
inflows into shares of Philippine Long Distance Telephone
, stock exchange data showed.
    The euro was cracking under pressure on Wednesday as
feverish speculation of further policy stimulus in the euro zone
drove bond yields to all-time lows and lifted Asian stocks to
peaks not seen in almost seven years. 
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   447.27        444.82       +0.55
 Singapore          3341.46       3323.02       +0.55
 Kuala Lumpur       1872.38       1861.82       +0.57
 Bangkok            1564.58       1560.17       +0.28
 Jakarta            5165.25       5146.55       +0.36
 Manila             7160.46       7146.35       +0.20
 Ho Chi Minh         628.77        629.06       -0.05
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   447.27        388.37      +15.17
 Singapore          3341.46       3167.43       +5.49
 Kuala Lumpur       1872.38       1866.96       +0.29
 Bangkok            1564.58       1298.71      +20.47
 Jakarta            5165.25       4274.18      +20.85
 Manila             7160.46       5889.83      +21.57
 Ho Chi Minh         628.77        504.63      +24.60
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.   

(1 US dollar = 3.1465 Malaysian ringgit)
(1 US dollar = 43.6630 Philippine peso)
(1 US dollar = 31.9100 Thai baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.