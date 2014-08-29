FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia, Philippines weak as outflows hit large caps
#Financials
August 29, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia, Philippines weak as outflows hit large caps

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly fell on Friday, with Indonesia's key index hitting a near
three-week closing low and the Philippines slipping amid
foreign-led selling in large caps.
    Jakarta's composite index ended down 0.9 percent at
5,136.86, its lowest close since Aug. 12. The index rose 0.9
percent on the month, its weakest since January 2013.
    Foreign investors were net sellers in shares of Telekom
Indonesia and Astra International amid a
weaker rupiah. 
    The Philippine main index fell 0.7 percent to close
at its lowest since Aug. 18, as outflows hit shares of SM
Investments Corp and Alliance Global, stock
exchange data showed.
    Others in the region had a mixed performance in August, with
Singapore down 1.4 percent, compared with a 3.6 percent
rise in July, while Malaysia extended losses for a
second month, falling 0.3 percent.
    Vietnam's index was the outperformer with a monthly
rise of 6.8 percent, a third straight month of gain. The Thai
benchmark rose 4 percent, a seventh consecutive monthly
gain.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.08        445.98       -0.20
 Singapore          3327.09       3330.22       -0.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1866.11       1875.68       -0.51
 Bangkok            1561.63       1559.05       +0.17
 Jakarta            5136.86       5184.48       -0.92
 Manila             7050.89       7100.70       -0.70
 Ho Chi Minh         636.65        632.03       +0.73
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.08        388.37      +14.60
 Singapore          3327.09       3167.43       +5.04
 Kuala Lumpur       1866.11       1866.96       -0.05
 Bangkok            1561.63       1298.71      +20.24
 Jakarta            5136.86       4274.18      +20.18
 Manila             7050.89       5889.83      +19.71
 Ho Chi Minh         636.65        504.63      +26.16
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

