SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia, Philippines weak as outflows hit large caps

BANGKOK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets mostly fell on Friday, with Indonesia's key index hitting a near three-week closing low and the Philippines slipping amid foreign-led selling in large caps. Jakarta's composite index ended down 0.9 percent at 5,136.86, its lowest close since Aug. 12. The index rose 0.9 percent on the month, its weakest since January 2013. Foreign investors were net sellers in shares of Telekom Indonesia and Astra International amid a weaker rupiah. The Philippine main index fell 0.7 percent to close at its lowest since Aug. 18, as outflows hit shares of SM Investments Corp and Alliance Global, stock exchange data showed. Others in the region had a mixed performance in August, with Singapore down 1.4 percent, compared with a 3.6 percent rise in July, while Malaysia extended losses for a second month, falling 0.3 percent. Vietnam's index was the outperformer with a monthly rise of 6.8 percent, a third straight month of gain. The Thai benchmark rose 4 percent, a seventh consecutive monthly gain. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 445.08 445.98 -0.20 Singapore 3327.09 3330.22 -0.09 Kuala Lumpur 1866.11 1875.68 -0.51 Bangkok 1561.63 1559.05 +0.17 Jakarta 5136.86 5184.48 -0.92 Manila 7050.89 7100.70 -0.70 Ho Chi Minh 636.65 632.03 +0.73 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 445.08 388.37 +14.60 Singapore 3327.09 3167.43 +5.04 Kuala Lumpur 1866.11 1866.96 -0.05 Bangkok 1561.63 1298.71 +20.24 Jakarta 5136.86 4274.18 +20.18 Manila 7050.89 5889.83 +19.71 Ho Chi Minh 636.65 504.63 +26.16 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)