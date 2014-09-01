FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia up as inflows lift large caps; Thai index at 15-month high
September 1, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia up as inflows lift large caps; Thai index at 15-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Stocks in Indonesia rebounded on
Monday amid foreign-led buying in selected large caps such as
Telkom Indonesia and Bank Central Asia,
while the Thai index hit a 15-month closing high as some
investors welcomed a new military-led government.
    Jakarta's composite index rose 0.8 percent after a
fall on Friday to the lowest close since Aug. 12.
    The stock exchange posted net foreign inflows worth 127
billion rupiah ($10.84 million) as the rupiah eased but
pared some losses after Indonesia posted a small trade surplus
in July.  
    Bangkok's SET index ended up 0.2 percent, a second
straight day of gains, at 1,565.35, the highest close since May
30, 2013.
    The formation of a new cabinet on Sunday boosted hopes
related to fiscal disbursement for the fiscal year starting in
October, lifting shares seen among beneficiaries of government
spending such as Bangkok Bank and construction firm Ch
Karnchang. 
    Singapore was an underperformer, with key Straits Times
Index falling 0.4 percent to the lowest close since
Aug. 18, led by a 7.3 percent drop in StatsChipPac.
 
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.48        444.92       +0.13
 Singapore          3314.13       3327.09       -0.39
 Bangkok            1565.35       1561.63       +0.24
 Jakarta            5177.62       5136.86       +0.79
 Manila             7083.49       7050.89       +0.46
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.48        388.37      +14.71
 Singapore          3314.13       3167.43       +4.63
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1866.96       -0.05
 Bangkok            1565.35       1298.71      +20.53
 Jakarta            5177.62       4274.18      +21.14
 Manila             7083.49       5889.83      +20.27
 Ho Chi Minh           --          504.63      +26.16
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.  

(1 US dollar = 11,715.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
