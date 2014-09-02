FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Higher amid large cap buying, inflows
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 2, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Higher amid large cap buying, inflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Tuesday amid inflows into selected large caps, with the
Philippine index extending its gains for a second day, the
Indonesian benchmark climbing to a near two-week high and the
Thai key index hitting a 15-month high.
    Foreign investors were net buyers of large cap stocks such
as Philippines-listed SM Investments Corp, Philippine
Long Distance Telephone and Indonesia's
telecommunications firm XL Axiata, stock exchange data
showed.
    The Philippine main index finished up 0.3 percent,
adding to Monday's 0.5 percent gain and further rebounding from
a near two-week low hit on Friday. Jakarta's composite index
 rose to 5,201.59, its highest close since Aug. 21.
    The Thai SET index rose for a third consecutive
session, gaining 0.2 percent to 1,568.60, the highest since May
30, 2013.
    Brokers in Bangkok attributed the rise to hopes of a
possible loosening of policy by the European Central Bank later
this week, optimism about the new government and some economic
policies expected to be announced soon.
  
    The Thai stock market posted net foreign inflows worth 846
million baht ($26.36 million) while the Malaysian bourse
recorded 110 million ringgit worth of net foreign buying ($34.61
million).

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   444.60        445.41       -0.18
 Singapore          3328.30       3314.13       +0.43
 Kuala Lumpur       1867.69       1866.11       +0.08
 Bangkok            1568.60       1565.35       +0.21
 Jakarta            5201.59       5177.62       +0.46
 Manila             7106.56       7083.49       +0.33
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   444.60        388.37      +14.48
 Singapore          3328.30       3167.43       +5.08
 Kuala Lumpur       1867.69       1866.96       +0.04
 Bangkok            1568.60       1298.71      +20.78
 Jakarta            5201.59       4274.18      +21.70
 Manila             7106.56       5889.83      +20.66
 Ho Chi Minh           --          504.63      +26.16
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    

(1 US dollar = 32.1000 Thai baht)
(1 US dollar = 3.1785 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
