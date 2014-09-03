FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Philippine, Indonesia, Thailand at 15-month high
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 3, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Philippine, Indonesia, Thailand at 15-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets were up Wednesday as upbeat reports on Chinese services
activity lifted sentiment in Asia, with stocks in the
Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand hovering around 15-month
highs.
   Large caps led gainers in the region amid some foreign
inflows and a rise in regional currencies.
  
    The Philippine Composite Index rose 1.4 percent to
7,206.02, having hit 7,216.41, the highest since May 30, 2013.
Jakarta's Composite Index earlier rallied to 5,225.03,
the level last touched on May 29, 2013.
    The Thai SET index extended its gain for a fourth
consecutive day to 1,575.39, the highest level since May 31,
2013.
    Broker Phillip Securities said investors were waiting for
the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision this week.
    "More attention would turn to external factors as ECB will
meet tomorrow to review its interest rate policies amid
expectations of more stimulus measures after the latest batch of
economic data pointed to a risk of deflation in Europe," Phillip
Securities said in a report. 
    In Jakarta, shares of Telkom Indonesia and Bank
Negara Indonesia rallied amid foreign-led buying,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index rose for a second
day, adding 0.3 percent. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
climbed 0.7 percent as foreign buying boosted sentiment on the
first trading day of the week after a two-day holiday.
 
    Shares of coal miners were among bright spots in the region
amid expectations of higher demand for coal. Indonesia's Adaro
Energy climbed to the highest since April 2013.
    Shares of Thailand's Banpu jumped almost 4
percent, with brokers citing expectations of more demand for
coal from Chinese importers.
    Bucking the trend, shares in Malaysia edged down 0.4
percent, reversing the rise on Tuesday when retail and local
institutions were net sellers of shares, according to stock
exchange data.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on 0740 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.99        444.48       +0.34
 Singapore          3338.77       3328.30       +0.31
 Kuala Lumpur       1860.13       1867.69       -0.40
 Bangkok            1575.93       1568.60       +0.47
 Jakarta            5222.43       5201.59       +0.40
 Manila             7206.02       7106.56       +1.40
 Ho Chi Minh         641.09        636.65       +0.70
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Kaweewit Kaewjinda; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.